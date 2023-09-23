Taka Nakagami (21st/Honda): "Disappointed with myself"
Actually, Takaaki Nakagami (31) should be able to compete relaxed at the Indian GP at the Buddh International Circuit. A few days ago, the contract of the two-time Moto2 GP winner, who has been riding the MotoGP Honda since 2018, was extended for 2024 at the LCR-Idemitsu team.
It's not because of the new track that the 234-time GP contender pretty much failed the first day of practice at the 5.01km track. "I enjoy the track enormously. Sure the physical challenge is big, but I'm really having fun."
Taka Nakagami, however, analysed self-critically. "I simply have to become faster. In sectors 1 and 2 I am much too slow. That really makes me think. I have to study the data to see why I am losing so much time there. I am very disappointed with myself."
After the first free practice session, the man from Chiba was still very optimistic. "I was able to shape the first practice exactly as I had planned. Getting to know the track and then getting faster step by step." With twelfth place after FP1, this strategy seemed to work for the time being.
But already in this first practice session a first warning shot was fired during a wild high-speed crash. Nakagami: "That crash was really a bit worrying. The wall did come quite close."
Taka Nakagami sees the problems in the second practice mainly with the tyres. "It's a mystery to me. With the medium I felt comfortable, with the soft it was completely different. Firstly, I was hardly faster and on top of that I completely lost confidence in the front."
So, almost logically, a second crash occurred during a "time attack". One bike had already been badly damaged in FP1, his technical crew had to work a night shift after the FP2 crash. The data showed: the Japanese rider had braked 50 metres later than before!
"I don't understand this crash either. I crashed in a corner, of all places, where I was always fast. Maybe that's why I overdid it a bit", Taka Nakagami mused about his unsuccessful day.
By the way: At the first Indian GP at the Buddh International Circuit, the race distances for all three GP classes have been shortened after Friday practice because of the heat and humidity. Moto3 will now run 16 laps (previously 17), Moto2 18 instead of 19, and the Tissot Sprint will run 11 laps (instead of 12). The MotoGP competition on Sunday has been reduced from 24 to 21 laps.
MotoGP results qualifying, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):
1st Marini, Ducati, 1:44.782 min.
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.008 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.051
4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.335
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.420
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.431
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.498
8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.509
9th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.523
10th Mir, Honda, + 0.550
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.624
12th Binder, KTM, + 0.757
13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.768
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.794
15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,807
16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.930
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081
18th Miller, KTM, + 1,179
19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.392
20th Bradl, Honda, + 1,494
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,528
22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 1.791
MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.
2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320
4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488
6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586
7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619
8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620
9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788
10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815
11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837
12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984
14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060
16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490
19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038
21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115
22nd Bradl, Honda, + 2.755