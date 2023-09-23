Taka Nakagami (21st/Honda): "Disappointed with myself"

While the two factory Honda's performed well above expectations, LCR Honda rider Taka Nakagami's efforts ended twice in the gravel and with harsh self-criticism.

Actually, Takaaki Nakagami (31) should be able to compete relaxed at the Indian GP at the Buddh International Circuit. A few days ago, the contract of the two-time Moto2 GP winner, who has been riding the MotoGP Honda since 2018, was extended for 2024 at the LCR-Idemitsu team.

It's not because of the new track that the 234-time GP contender pretty much failed the first day of practice at the 5.01km track. "I enjoy the track enormously. Sure the physical challenge is big, but I'm really having fun."

Taka Nakagami, however, analysed self-critically. "I simply have to become faster. In sectors 1 and 2 I am much too slow. That really makes me think. I have to study the data to see why I am losing so much time there. I am very disappointed with myself."

After the first free practice session, the man from Chiba was still very optimistic. "I was able to shape the first practice exactly as I had planned. Getting to know the track and then getting faster step by step." With twelfth place after FP1, this strategy seemed to work for the time being.

But already in this first practice session a first warning shot was fired during a wild high-speed crash. Nakagami: "That crash was really a bit worrying. The wall did come quite close."

Taka Nakagami sees the problems in the second practice mainly with the tyres. "It's a mystery to me. With the medium I felt comfortable, with the soft it was completely different. Firstly, I was hardly faster and on top of that I completely lost confidence in the front."

So, almost logically, a second crash occurred during a "time attack". One bike had already been badly damaged in FP1, his technical crew had to work a night shift after the FP2 crash. The data showed: the Japanese rider had braked 50 metres later than before!

"I don't understand this crash either. I crashed in a corner, of all places, where I was always fast. Maybe that's why I overdid it a bit", Taka Nakagami mused about his unsuccessful day.

By the way: At the first Indian GP at the Buddh International Circuit, the race distances for all three GP classes have been shortened after Friday practice because of the heat and humidity. Moto3 will now run 16 laps (previously 17), Moto2 18 instead of 19, and the Tissot Sprint will run 11 laps (instead of 12). The MotoGP competition on Sunday has been reduced from 24 to 21 laps.

MotoGP results qualifying, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:44.782 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.008 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.051

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.335

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.420

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.431

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.498

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.509

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.523

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.550

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.624

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.757

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.768

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.794

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,807

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.930

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

18th Miller, KTM, + 1,179

19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.392

20th Bradl, Honda, + 1,494

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,528

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 1.791

MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.

2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586

7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619

8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788

10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984

14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060

16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490

19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038

21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115

22nd Bradl, Honda, + 2.755