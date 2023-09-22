2024 GP calendar: Many changes and 22 events

Because the reconstruction of the Losail Circuit has already been completed, the 2024 season can start in Qatar again. Barcelona again in June, the Aragón GP returns. The provisional calendar can still be changed.

In 2022 and 2023, 21 Grand Prix were already on the calendar, but KymiRing and Sokol Circuit were both cancelled. Kazakhstan will be added in 2024, and the Aragón GP made a comeback. This year, the Aragon GP did not take place because of the regional elections, the politicians in charge did not want to sign a contract before they were re-elected.

For the 2024 motorbike GP season, 22 Grand Prix are now scheduled for the first time, as the Sokol Circuit in Kazakhstan returns to the programme in July to shorten the summer break. The Aragon GP at MotorLand Aragón will also be back on the calendar as the fourth event in Spain - one week before Misano.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta has meanwhile visited the Sokol circuit and satisfied himself that all the requirements of FIM Safety Officer Tome Alfonso for homologation have been met and all the requested measures have been taken.

The fix is in: After the reconstruction of the Losail Circuit (the pit area has now been moved from right to left on the start/finish straight because Formula 1 has built the huge VIP Village in the old paddock), the season will start in Qatar as it always has since 2007 (with the exception of 2023).

The Austrian GP has been arranged for 18 August. The German GP at the Sachsenring will again take place from 21-23 June, a week before the Dutch TT (28-30 June).

Geoff Dixon, the paddock manager for the IRTA team association, visited the Losail circuit on his way to India during a stopover in Doha. "The whole facility is moving at a completely different level after the rebuild," he marvelled.

Dorna managers are keeping the Easter weekend (31 March) GP-free, but Barcelona is currently scheduled for Whit Sunday.

The Formula 1 GP in Monte Carlo is scheduled for 26 May; the MotoGP calendar planners are avoiding this date. Therefore, the Mugello GP is scheduled for 2 or 9 June.

In 2023 there were three GP-free weekends in May; this will be avoided in future. But since the 2024 GP season starts two weeks earlier than this year and Doha will again be held in March, the finale in Valencia can be handled a week earlier - despite two additional events.

But with the overseas tour in autumn, only six instead of seven Grand Prix will take place this time. Three will be held in a row, followed by a free weekend.

India will take place again, even though the implementation and preparation at the debut in Greater Noida went rather bumpy because of the bureaucratic hurdles.

Dorna and the FIM will publish the provisional calendar in the middle of next week as Formula One is still juggling dates around and the MotoGP makers want to avoid scheduling clashes with F1 in identical time zones.

The planned Saudi Arabia GP will take place in 2026 at the earliest. This is because a new track is being planned, which will then be used jointly for Formula 1 and MotoGP. The Saudis will present the detailed project to Formula 1 and MotoGP officials soon.

The provisional 2024 GP calendar

10 March: Losail Circuit/Qatar

24 March: Portimão/Portugal

07 April: Termas de Río Hondo/Argentina

14 April: Circuit of The Americas/USA

28 April: Jerez/Spain

12 May: Le Mans/France

19 May: Catalunya/Spain

09 June: Mugello/Italy (possibly on 2 June)

23 June: Sachsenring/Germany

30 June: Assen/Netherlands

14 July: Sokol Circuit/Kazakhstan

04 August: Silverstone/GB

18 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria

01 September: MotorLand Aragón/Spain

08 September: Misano/Italy

22 September: Motegi/Japan

29 September: Sepang/Malaysia

06 October: Buddh International Circuit/India

20 October: Phillip Island/Australia

27 October: Mandalika/Indonesia

03 November: Buriram/Thailand

17 November: Valencia/Spain



* = Night races under floodlights