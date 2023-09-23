Buddh Q1: Best time for Rául Fernández - 4th Binder

The first qualifying on the Buddh Circuit was a prey for Aprilia RNF rider Raúl Fernández. KTM star Brad Binder only P4; Alex Márquez crashed heavily. Stefan Bradl secured 21st place on the grid.

Tension ahead of Qualifying 1 of the MotoGP class at the 5.01 km Buddh International Circuit (with eight right turns and 5 left turns), as several prominent riders (such as World Championship fourth-placed Brad Binder) had failed to make it directly into Q2 on Friday. Miguel Oliveira, Alex Márquez and Jack Miller also tried hard, plus Augusto Fernández (GASGAS Tech3). But there was a big surprise!

It was no less than 32 degrees at the start of Q1. The engineers in the pits had their hands full keeping the engines at operating temperature, because this top-speed track needs maximum engine power. New water coolers were fitted in some places, even though they might only lower the engine temperature by 1 degree.

Brad Binder, whose best lap on Friday was cancelled due to yellow flags, otherwise he would have finished fourth, took the lead at the start with 1'44.761 min ahead of Raúl Fernández, Morbidelli, Augusto Fernández, Alex Márquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio, then Oliveira, Miller and Pol Espargaró.

Five minutes before the 15-minute session, Binder was still in the lead ahead of Raúl Fernández. Stefan Bradl in 11th (+ 1.266 sec) ahead of Michele Pirro. Brad Binder's lead: 0.238 sec.

But then Alex Márquez (Gresini Ducati) took the lead with 1:44.519 min, Raúl Fernández displaced him a little later with 1:44.410 min.

But Alex Márquez crashed on the next lap, yellow flags came out, they ended all Brad Binder's hopes for a time improvement. So he starts from 14th on the grid.

Alex Márquez has apparently injured his chest. Whether he can participate in Q2 is questionable. His right hand also seems to have been injured.

Raúl Fernández made it into Q2 for the second time in the series after Misano.

Result Q1, Buddh Circuit, 23 September

1st Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, 1:44.410 min

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, +0.109sec

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.119

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.241

5th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.325

6th Miller, KTM, + 0.620

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0,627

8th Augusto Fernández, KTM

9th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.965

10th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.042

11th Bradl, Honda, + 1.107

12th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.737

MotoGP results FP2, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.398 min.

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.203 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 0.206

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.261

5th Binder, KTM, + 0.299

6th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.303

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.325

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.327

9th Miller, KTM, + 0,455

10th Mir, Honda, + 0,462

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.477

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.494

13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.498

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.549

15th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.895

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.930

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.943

18th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.956

19th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.969

20th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.108

21st Bradl, Honda, + 1.530

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 1.799