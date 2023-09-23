Buddh Q1: Best time for Rául Fernández - 4th Binder
Tension ahead of Qualifying 1 of the MotoGP class at the 5.01 km Buddh International Circuit (with eight right turns and 5 left turns), as several prominent riders (such as World Championship fourth-placed Brad Binder) had failed to make it directly into Q2 on Friday. Miguel Oliveira, Alex Márquez and Jack Miller also tried hard, plus Augusto Fernández (GASGAS Tech3). But there was a big surprise!
It was no less than 32 degrees at the start of Q1. The engineers in the pits had their hands full keeping the engines at operating temperature, because this top-speed track needs maximum engine power. New water coolers were fitted in some places, even though they might only lower the engine temperature by 1 degree.
Brad Binder, whose best lap on Friday was cancelled due to yellow flags, otherwise he would have finished fourth, took the lead at the start with 1'44.761 min ahead of Raúl Fernández, Morbidelli, Augusto Fernández, Alex Márquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio, then Oliveira, Miller and Pol Espargaró.
Five minutes before the 15-minute session, Binder was still in the lead ahead of Raúl Fernández. Stefan Bradl in 11th (+ 1.266 sec) ahead of Michele Pirro. Brad Binder's lead: 0.238 sec.
But then Alex Márquez (Gresini Ducati) took the lead with 1:44.519 min, Raúl Fernández displaced him a little later with 1:44.410 min.
But Alex Márquez crashed on the next lap, yellow flags came out, they ended all Brad Binder's hopes for a time improvement. So he starts from 14th on the grid.
Alex Márquez has apparently injured his chest. Whether he can participate in Q2 is questionable. His right hand also seems to have been injured.
Raúl Fernández made it into Q2 for the second time in the series after Misano.
Result Q1, Buddh Circuit, 23 September
1st Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, 1:44.410 min
2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, +0.109sec
3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.119
4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.241
5th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.325
6th Miller, KTM, + 0.620
7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0,627
8th Augusto Fernández, KTM
9th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.965
10th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.042
11th Bradl, Honda, + 1.107
12th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.737
MotoGP results FP2, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.398 min.
2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.203 sec
3rd Marini, Ducati, + 0.206
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.261
5th Binder, KTM, + 0.299
6th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.303
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.325
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.327
9th Miller, KTM, + 0,455
10th Mir, Honda, + 0,462
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.477
12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.494
13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.498
14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.549
15th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.895
16th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.930
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.943
18th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.956
19th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.969
20th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.108
21st Bradl, Honda, + 1.530
22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 1.799