Buddh Circuit: Bezzecchi on pole for India debut

Pole position for the first Indian GP in MotoGP history went to Marco Bezzecchi of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team. Four Ducati riders finished in the top four in Q2 - followed by the Repsol Honda duo.

Only eleven riders contested the decisive second qualifying session at the inaugural Indian GP because Alex Márquez had secured a Q2 ticket in Qualifying 1 in second behind Raúl Fernández, but then had to be taken to the medical centre after a highsider at Turn 6. The Gresini Ducati rider injured his right hand.

The fastest time in the battle for the first pole position on Indian soil was set by Jorge Martin in his first run with a 1'44.153". The leather suit of the Pramac Ducati star still bore the traces of his previous slip in FP2. Marc Márquez, on the other hand, crashed at the beginning of his second flying lap in the slow turn 3 in Q2, but he was able to pick up his Repsol Honda and continue directly.

After the tyre change Marco Bezzecchi snatched pole position from Martin with a 1:43.947. The world championship runner-up from the Prima Pramac Racing Team also managed a 1:43 time, but he remained 0.043 sec behind the Rossi protégé from the Mooney VR46 Racing Team.

Marc Márquez placed himself behind World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia for his second run, with Joan Mir also hanging on - and the move worked better for the 2020 World Champion than it did for the six-time MotoGP World Champion, with Mir and Márquez securing 5th and 6th behind Bagnaia, who took 3rd on the grid.

German Stefan Bradl, who will be riding Alex Rins' LCR Castrol Honda in India and Japan, is in eleventh place on the Q1 grid, ahead of Ducati substitute Michele Pirro in 21st.

By the way: At the first "IndianOil Grand Prix of India" on the 5.010 km Buddh International Circuit, the race distances for all three GP classes have been shortened after Friday practice due to the heat and humidity. In Moto3, 16 laps will be run instead of the originally planned 17, in Moto2 18 instead of 19. The Tissot Sprint in the MotoGP class on Saturday at 12 noon CEST will be over 11 laps (instead of 12). Sunday's MotoGP race has been reduced from 24 to 21 laps.

MotoGP results Q2, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:43.947 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.043 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.256

4th Marini, Ducati, + 0.268

5th Mir, Honda, + 0,507

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,522

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.568

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.777

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.794

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.803

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.247

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, no time



The rest of the grid:

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1:44.529 min.

14th Binder, KTM, 1'44.651

15th Nakagami, Honda, 1'44.735

16th Miller, KTM, 1'45.030

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 1'45.037

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, 1'45.066

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1'45.375

20th Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1'45.452

21st Bradl, Honda, 1:45.517

22nd Pirro, Ducati, 1:46.147