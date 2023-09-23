Delays due to rain on the Buddh Circuit

Moto3 qualifying at the first Indian GP was interrupted by a rain shower. This also brings changes to the MotoGP schedule.

Similar to Thursday afternoon, when numerous GP riders were surprised by a heavy rain shower during the track inspection, there was also a change in the weather on Saturday in Greater Noida: Q1 of the Moto3 class (13.20 to 13.35 local time) still took place on a dry track, after which nothing went on at the Buddh International Circuit for the time being in heavy rain.

Only the safety car did its laps on the wet track, the riders had to wait. At least the rain let up after half an hour.

By the way: Moto3 World Championship leader Dani Holgado was already hiding, he lost his best lap time in Q1 because of exceeding the "track limits" and was therefore kicked out of the top four and thus out of the decisive second qualifying session.

Meanwhile, the race control announced: If it is still wet after Q2 of the Moto2 class, the MotoGP riders will be allowed 15 minutes on a wet track to be able to adjust to the conditions with regard to the 11-lap sprint. This is because they do not yet have any experience in the rain on the 5.010 km Buddh International Circuit.

20 minutes after this additional session, the pit lane will be opened for one minute so that the MotoGP riders can line up for the MotoGP sprint with a "quick start procedure".