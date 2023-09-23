India: Sprint win for Martin, VR46 start collision

After the rain shower in the early afternoon, the track had largely dried out in the course of the Moto2 qualifying and the additional MotoGP session (to gain experience on rain tyres), so only slick tyres were considered for the eleven-lap sprint. However, the grid was still too wet in the shadow of the start-finish grandstand, so the start was further delayed to dry out the grid positions with the help of the teams' leaf blowers.

The MotoGP aces finally started the sprint shortly after 5 p.m. local time (1.30 p.m. in Central Europe), led by pole-setter Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing). The front row was completed by Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia, the top two in the World Championship. Luca Marini, who rounded out the top-4 for Ducati in qualifying, was joined by two Repsol Honda factory riders, Joan Mir and Marc Márquez. Rins substitute Stefan Bradl started from 21st place.

Alex Márquez was absent from the grid, the Gresini Ducati rider suffering three fractured ribs on his left side when he crashed in the closing stages of Q1, according to the latest information. After being checked in hospital, he witnessed the sprint as a spectator in the pits.

This is how the sprint went:

Start: Martin takes the lead ahead of Bagnaia. Marini crashes into Bezzecchi, who is pushed far to the outside, but at least remains sitting on his Ducati. Besides Marini - independently - Pol Espargaró and Stefan Bradl also crash in turn 1.



1st lap: Martin leads ahead of Bagnaia, Mir, Marc Márquez, Binder, Quartararo, Viñales, Miller, Zarco and Raul Fernández. Marc Márquez takes over 3rd place from his team-mate in the last corner. Bezzecchi chases the field and finishes the first lap in 17th position.



2nd lap: Miguel Oliveira (11th). has to drop back one place.



3rd lap: Martin is already 1.7 sec ahead of Bagnaia at the front.



4th lap: Joan Mir goes wide and drops back to 10th place - and then crashes in the slow turn 3!



Lap 5: The gap between Martin and Bagnaia remains constant at around 1.7 sec. Marc Márquez is another 0.8 sec behind in third. 4th Binder, 5th Quartararo, 6th Miller, 7th Miller, 8th Viñales. And Bezzecchi is already ninth ahead of Raúl Fernández!



Lap 6: Zarco crashes in turn 3. He can continue, but then comes to the pits.



7th lap: Martin continues to lead with a good two seconds advantage. Bagnaia, for his part, is in a lonely second place. Marc Márquez has to watch out for Binder behind him - and Quartararo is also still in sight of third place.



Lap 8: Bezzecchi continues to make up ground and takes over 6th from Miller. Aleix Espargaró, in 12th position, crashes in the last corner.



Lap 9: Martin is 2.5 seconds ahead of Bagnaia. One second behind Márquez keeps Binder at bay.



10th lap: Bezzecchi chases Quartararo's fifth place with the fastest lap so far.



Last lap: Martin wins ahead of Bagnaia, Marc Márquez, Binder and Bezzecchi, who sets another fastest lap.

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 Rdn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 25 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 259. 3rd Bezzecchi 223. 4th Binder 179. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 147. 7th Marini 135. 8th Viñales 130. 9th Alex Márquez 108. 10th Miller 107. 11th Quartararo 89. 12th Morbidelli 68. 13th Oliveira 65. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Marc Márquez 38. 18. Nakagami 35. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 23. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 428 points. 2nd KTM 240. 3rd Aprilia 220. 4th Honda 112. 5th Yamaha 109.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 405 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 358. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Aprilia Racing 290. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 285. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 157. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 92. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 43.