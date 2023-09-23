Stefan Bradl: How did he experience the crash in turn 1?

Stefan Bradl collided with Augusto Fernández while braking for the first corner during the sprint in India and then dragged Pol Espargaró. He gives his view of the incident.

Stefan Bradl (33) moved up from 21st to 20th on the MotoGP class grid at the 5.01km Buddh International Circuit (with eight right-hand and five left-hand corners) following Alex Márquez's injury, but the sprint was over for the LCR Honda Castrol rider at the first corner.

"After the start, Augusto Fernández wobbled a lot when braking into the first corner, so I couldn't avoid the collision with his rear," the Bavarian described. "I braked as hard as I could, but that made me crash and also took Pol with me. When I was sitting in the gravel and saw a couple of other riders near me, at first I thought, 'Oh, that was my fault, I took a couple of other riders with me.' But later I looked at the video and saw it wasn't my fault. Still, I went to Pol and told him I was sorry."

"Those are the consequences when the first corner is very tight and slow," Bradl summarised. "I just stayed on my line on braking, but Augusto closed the door just in front of me. I don't blame him because he has no eyes in the back. The rest - it was a racing accident, I would say."

Was the doom foreseeable after the turn 1 start on this track? "We saw two separate crashes; I was involved in one," the Bavarian noted. "The other incident involved Marini and Bezzecchi. Yes, you kind of had to expect something like that. Because the first corner here is super tight, the approach from the start to it is quite short, so the field was close together. When I saw the replay, I noticed how Augusto was braking, he was trying to deactivate all the systems at the same time, so that he would then be in a good position coming out of turns 1 and 2. But to switch off the start device you have to brake abruptly super hard. Those are loud details that altogether meant I couldn't avoid the collision with him."

