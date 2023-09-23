Brad Binder (KTM/4th): "Could have done more".

Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder did damage limitation in the sprint at the "IndianOil Grand Prix of India" at the Buddh International Circuit, finishing fourth after being eliminated in Q1.

As in the final phase of the qualifying session on Friday afternoon, Brad Binder also struggled in Qualifying 1 on Saturday morning with a yellow period that did not allow for any time improvement in the finish. The World Championship fourth-placed rider got stuck in Q1 in fourth place and was 13th on the grid after Alex Márquez retired due to injury.

Given this starting position,fourth place in the eleven-lap sprint was quite satisfactory for the Red Bull KTM factory rider: "Luckily I had a great start and managed to stay out of the mess in turn 1. That was the most important thing. Apart from that, I'm happy with the progress we made today. Fourth place was good, although of course I wanted more."

"Unfortunately, we caught the yellow flags again in qualifying," sighed the two-time sprint winner. "When you start from 13th on the grid, you can't have great expectations, but I'm happy. My guys managed to get my bike off to a very good start again. We made up a few positions straight away. The race was tough then, if I'm honest. I noticed a few things that we really need to improve for tomorrow. But overall I can't complain - from 13th to fourth is a solid comeback for eleven laps. We will try again on Sunday."

Not for the first time, "BradAttack" showed remarkable recovery in race mode. "Yes, today I needed more than ever. After all, I got my lap cancelled that would have put me straight into Q2, and then again in qualifying today... It's really difficult. I had the feeling that I could have done more. But it is what it is. We learned a lot and I know what we can improve for tomorrow."

"Tomorrow I have to get that kind of start again first, that's the most important thing," the 28-year-old South African knows. "If the start is right again and we get back into the position like today, then we need to find a bit more grip on the rear wheel, in the corner entry and in the corner exit. If we can do that, it would take us a long way. We are struggling too much with spinning. If we can make a small step in that area, that would be very good."

Is there more in the 21-lap GP race then? Binder takes a breath and then underlined: "I've never not tried it."

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 Rdn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 25 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 259. 3rd Bezzecchi 223. 4th Binder 179. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 147. 7th Marini 135. 8th Viñales 130. 9th Alex Márquez 108. 10th Miller 107. 11th Quartararo 89. 12th Morbidelli 68. 13th Oliveira 65. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Marc Márquez 38. 18. Nakagami 35. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 23. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 428 points. 2nd KTM 240. 3rd Aprilia 220. 4th Honda 112. 5th Yamaha 109.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 406 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 358. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Aprilia Racing 290. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 285. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 157. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 92. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 43.