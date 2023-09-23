Luca Marini: Long lap penalty and broken collarbone

After Alex Márquez, Luca Marini is the next MotoGP rider to miss out due to injury. The VR46 protégé was also penalised for the start collision with Marco Bezzecchi in the sprint.

Luca Marini had finished Friday with the fastest time of the day, and in qualifying on Saturday morning he also got himself a decent starting position for the MotoGP premiere in India with fourth place on the grid. However, the 26-year-old Italian's weekend took an unfavourable turn shortly after the start of the Tissot Sprint: Marini did not brake his Ducati GP22 sufficiently before the first corner and thundered into the rear of his Mooney VR46 team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, of all people.

"Bez" remained seated, but fell back to the end of the field. Marini himself flew off and suffered a broken left collarbone.

Added to this: For his "overambitious" approach and the contact with Bezzecchi, which significantly affected the race of the World Championship third, Marini was given a long-lap penalty by the FIM MotoGP Stewards. This is because the offence falls into the category of "irresponsible riding", which puts a fellow rider in danger.

Valentino Rossi's brother will have to serve his penalty in his next GP race. What is certain is that his next outing will not be in India. Due to his broken collarbone, the VR46 Ducati rider has been declared "not fit" by the race doctors and has been referred to the New Delhi hospital for further checks. The Italian will have to undergo surgery but will have the procedure done at home first. According to his team, he will also miss the Japan GP as a result.

Marini is not the only MotoGP rider to miss out due to injury. Alex Márquez already injured himself in Q1, suffering three fractured ribs and will have to rest for at least ten days. The Spaniard is still heading home on Saturday evening and will almost certainly miss next week's Motegi.

"It was an unfortunate crash and we are taking the consequences for it," the Gresini Ducati rider said after the painful highsider. "Now I have to rest for a few days, the goal is to return for the Indonesian GP. It's a shame that the injury comes at this point of the season, but we'll do everything we can to be competitive for Lombok."

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23 Sep):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 Rdn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 25 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 259. 3rd Bezzecchi 223. 4th Binder 179. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 147. 7th Marini 135. 8th Viñales 130. 9th Alex Márquez 108. 10th Miller 107. 11th Quartararo 89. 12th Morbidelli 68. 13th Oliveira 65. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Marc Márquez 38. 18. Nakagami 35. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 23. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 428 points. 2nd KTM 240. 3rd Aprilia 220. 4th Honda 112. 5th Yamaha 109.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 406 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 358. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Aprilia Racing 290. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 285. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 157. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 92. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 43.