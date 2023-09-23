Marc Márquez (3rd): Is the road to Ducati paved?

Marc Márquez admitted after 3rd place in the sprint in India that fortunate circumstances played a part. As for the future, he says: "I want the best solution".

For the first time since the Tissot sprint at the season opener in Portimão on 24 March, Marc Márquez roared to 3rd place today, Saturday, collecting 6 World Championship points for his efforts and moving up from 19th to 17th in the riders' championship. Was that the highlight of the season so far for the Repsol Honda star? Has he now regained confidence?

"Yes, it's true, that was a good race," the Spaniard noted. "But I also benefited from being in a good position after the first corner. Because Marini crashed, Bezzecchi went wide and dropped back as a result, so there were two riders missing at the front who were faster than me. And Brad Binder only started from 13th place... That gave me the opportunity for the podium. But I have to admit that I took massive risks in the last five laps. I drove like I was in a qualifying session and put a lot of pressure on the front."

"When I went down after the race, I said, 'There was a very big chance of a crash.' But it didn't matter to me because I saw the podium in front of my eyes. It was similar to Le Mans on Sunday. In a case like that, it's harder to control and keep the attacking spirit in check. In any case, it was a good day. We know ab er: It will be more difficult on Sunday over the 21-lap distance. But it looks like not only I'm doing well on this track, but also Joan. That's important, especially for me, because we have these Michelin rear tyres here with the harder casing like in Austria, which I have more trouble with than usual. But here I have managed to change my driving style a bit. I'm trying to ride very smoothly and avoid slides to take our chances here."

Ducati management clarified in India today that Marc Márquez's path to the Italian marque has been paved for 2024. The doors at Borgo Panigale are open for the six-time World Champion. So is Marc moving to Gresini Racing?

"Of course I have heard those comments," Marc admitted. "But nobody looks inside my head. I already explained at the Misano test that only one, two or three people around me know what I am thinking and planning. I am very clever and I know what I need and what I want. I am looking for the best solution for everyone. Not just for me."

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (Sept 23):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 Rdn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 25 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 259. 3rd Bezzecchi 223. 4th Binder 179. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 147. 7th Marini 135. 8th Viñales 130. 9th Alex Márquez 108. 10th Miller 107. 11th Quartararo 89. 12th Morbidelli 68. 13th Oliveira 65. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Marc Márquez 38. 18. Nakagami 35. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 23. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 428 points. 2nd KTM 240. 3rd Aprilia 220. 4th Honda 112. 5th Yamaha 109.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 406 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 358. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Aprilia Racing 290. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 285. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 157. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 92. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 43.