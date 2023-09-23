Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati/5th): The hero of the race

Marco Bezzecchi was the big hero of the sprint race at the Indian GP: Innocently knocked down after the start, he was the very last to give chase and still managed to take 5th place.

World Championship bronze medallist Marco Bezzecchi (25) took his third pole position of the season, set the first unofficial record lap at the Buddh International Circuit and was hopeful of pulling the strings in the sprint race.

But moments after the start, braking into the first corner, his chances of victory were gone: Bezzecchi was rammed hard from behind and lost control of his Mooney VR46 Ducati. While his World Championship rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia pulled away unchallenged at the front, Bezzecchi was the very last to take up the chase, unaware that it had been his own team-mate Luca Marini who had torpedoed him off the track.

The anger gave the Italian wings, because after only one lap he had already rejoined the field. After two laps he had already overtaken Morbidelli, Pirro and Aleix Espargaró, and on lap 3 he made up three more places and emerged in 12th position. At the halfway point "Bez" was in 7th place, also closing the gap to Jack Miller in no time at all and ousting the Australian from sixth place on lap 8.

In the next duel against Fabio Quartararo, Marco played on the superior speed of his Ducati and passed the Yamaha of the 2021 World Champion on the braking after the long back straight. Had the shortened race not been stopped after eleven laps, Bezzecchi might still have been in the fight for the podium places.

The Mooney VR46 Ducati rider on the GP23 set the fastest lap three times during his daring ride and caused a sensation among the spectators, even though the result was comparatively meagre with fifth place. "The result is not what I was aiming for. But I hope everyone had fun watching," he summed up. "Compared to my opponents, I was very strong on the brakes, which made the difference and allowed me to make the many overtaking manoeuvres. In terms of traction, we were all pretty much on the same level because the level of grip is just the way it is. The difference was really on the hard braking."

At the start Bezzecchi had lost a fateful few metres compared to Martin and Bagnaia on their current Desmosedici GP23s, but wasn't about to blame it on the newer clutch his brand mates were using. "I have never tried it," Bezzecchi confessed. "My acceleration from 0 to 100 is good, even when I get going I'm with the people, but the first moment I start moving, my colleagues pass me. I don't know if it's the clutch or the other guys' greater experience that makes the difference."

He hasn't talked to Marini yet, he noted. Instead, he let it slip publicly that he was fed up with such starting accidents. "That was the third time this season that I was innocently dragged into disaster. I hope that in tomorrow's race I make it through the first corner in one piece. Nobody wants to make such a mistake and I didn't expect such an incident. After all, I was on the first row of the grid. If I'm not safe from such hold-ups on the front row, where do I have to start from?"

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23 Sep):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 Rdn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 25 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 259. 3rd Bezzecchi 223. 4th Binder 179. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 147. 7th Marini 135. 8th Viñales 130. 9th Alex Márquez 108. 10th Miller 107. 11th Quartararo 89. 12th Morbidelli 68. 13th Oliveira 65. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Marc Márquez 38. 18. Nakagami 35. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 23. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 428 points. 2nd KTM 240. 3rd Aprilia 220. 4th Honda 112. 5th Yamaha 109.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 406 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 358. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Aprilia Racing 290. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 285. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 157. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 92. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 43.