Jorge Martin (Ducati/1st): "I still had room to manoeuvre".

Pramac ace Jorge Martin spoke after his sprint win about a long Saturday at the Buddh International Circuit, his big rivals Marco Bezzecchi and Pecco Bagnaia and his own top form.

After his perfect Misano weekend, Jorge Martin celebrated his third start-finish victory in a row on Saturday in the sprint of the "IndianOil Grand Prix of India" from second on the grid. "Yes, that was a nice race," he noted afterwards with satisfaction.

Commenting on the long wait after the early afternoon rain shower, the Madrilenian added: "The moments before the start were a bit difficult because we spent a lot of time in the pits and it was difficult to keep our concentration. But then everything went well. I got a great start, that was a bit of my plan, and I was then surprised to have half a second advantage already on the first lap. At that point I tried to push a bit harder to extend that lead. That's how it went, I'm pretty happy."

"The conditions on the track were also good," added the Pramac Ducati rider. "I think with less high temperatures everything worked a bit better. I am also happy to be the first to win here in India. I really like this track. Hopefully we can improve a bit for Sunday and keep the rest behind us again."

The "Martinator" is well aware that he probably would have had to fight harder for the sprint win had pole-setter Marco Bezzecchi not been torpedoed by Luca Marini at the start corner. "Bez" then fought his way from the back of the field to 5th place in eleven laps with a strong pace.

"For sure the race would have been much faster [with Bez in the leading group]," Martin surmises. "I think I still had the margin to push a bit more. When you're at the back and you have to catch up, of course you have to give 120 per cent. For sure Bez will be there tomorrow and I think Pecco will also close the gap," the Spaniard's gaze went forward to Sunday's 21-lap race. "It will be a different story, also with the much higher temperatures that are expected. It's going to be very different, but I'm going to do my best and try to equal it again."

In the World Championship standings, the 2018 Moto3 World Champion made up another three points on defending champion Pecco Bagnaia, who now has a 33-point credit balance. Is Martin in the best form of his career? "I think I am the best Jorge Martin I have been in my career so far," agreed the 25-year-old.

At the same time, he also underlined: "I hope to keep improving. I try to work at home, analyse a lot, watch videos and improve my style. I think I made a big step in Misano with some aspects of my riding style. Hopefully I can improve even more," affirmed the World Championship runner-up.

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 Rdn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 25 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 259. 3rd Bezzecchi 223. 4th Binder 179. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 147. 7th Marini 135. 8th Viñales 130. 9th Alex Márquez 108. 10th Miller 107. 11th Quartararo 89. 12th Morbidelli 68. 13th Oliveira 65. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Marc Márquez 38. 18. Nakagami 35. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 23. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 428 points. 2nd KTM 240. 3rd Aprilia 220. 4th Honda 112. 5th Yamaha 109.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 406 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 358. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Aprilia Racing 290. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 285. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 157. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 92. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 43.