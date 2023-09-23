Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM/7th): With pointed elbows

Jack Miller missed Q2 in India and had to line up in 16th place on the grid for the sprint race. But then the Red Bull KTM star turned things around and took 7th place.

"The day turned into a good thing," breathed Australian Jack Miller after the first battle at the Buddh International Circuit was shortened to eleven laps. "My pace in the race was better, I could keep up with the others. There are still a few areas where we need to improve, but all in all we made a big step forward. I felt good," explained the four-time MotoGP winner.

He said qualifying wasn't too devastating either, just lacking a bit of speed to make it into Q2. "But as it was, I had probably the most unfavourable starting position of all, because the track between me and the next row was still pretty wet. But I stayed calm and focused at the start, without spinning the rear wheel, and made up ground as soon as I had dry asphalt under the wheels. A lot of the guys missed the line in the first corner and went wide, I took advantage of that. For the rest of the first lap I stomped around on quite a few toes and got my elbows out, so I was able to improve and defend my position."

That there had been a starting accident did not surprise Miller. "I already said yesterday that there is chaos here. When 22 or now 21 guys are heading for the same narrow lane, of course you can have scenes like this."

Like all the other observers, Miller was impressed by the speed Marco Bezzecchi displayed in his chase to catch up. "Some of the guys had extremely good pace. The fact that Marco was still setting lap times of 1:44 min at the end is huge. We definitely have room for improvement there, especially on the acceleration out," Miller explained. "With double the laps, I'm sure Sunday's race will be huge fun, especially in this heat," he grinned. "Fingers crossed that the sun shines. With sweltering heat, the race will be the right tune-up for our Asian tour!"

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23 Sep):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 Rdn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 25 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 259. 3rd Bezzecchi 223. 4th Binder 179. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 147. 7th Marini 135. 8th Viñales 130. 9th Alex Márquez 108. 10th Miller 107. 11th Quartararo 89. 12th Morbidelli 68. 13th Oliveira 65. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Marc Márquez 38. 18. Nakagami 35. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 23. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 428 points. 2nd KTM 240. 3rd Aprilia 220. 4th Honda 112. 5th Yamaha 109.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 406 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 358. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Aprilia Racing 290. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 285. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 157. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 92. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 43.