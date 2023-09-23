Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati/2nd): The rear was too nervous

World Champion Pecco Bagnaia secured second place in the sprint at the MotoGP debut at the Buddh Circuit in India with a flawless ride, but has to deal with troublesome problems at the rear of his Ducati.

Thesprint race at the Buddh International Circuit on Saturday was a clear affair for the Spaniard Jorge Martin, who took command of his Prima-Pramac Ducati right from the start and was able to control the gap to the chasers well. Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia put in a solid ride to finish second on the podium.

"It was a good race," analysed the Turin native. "When you are on the podium, it is certainly never a bad race. But it was not the maximum in terms of result. Just more was too difficult for me today. Following Jorge was just too much. He had - like Bez - advantages on the brakes here. My bike was already a bit too nervous the last two weekends."

When asked, Bagnaia went into more detail: "I sometimes lose control of the rear and also have chattering on the rear tyre. This is something that doesn't happen normally. But we know exactly what the problem is, we want to fix that for Sunday. I felt very good in terms of pace in the morning with the medium tyre - let's see."

On the differences with Martin, the champion said, "Jorge has been very strong on the brakes the last few weekends. If I brake equally late, I go wide in the corner - especially this weekend with the chattering. But it's something that came by itself, we didn't change anything on the bike. We need to understand it - it's something we can't read from the data. We will sort it out for Sunday though."

"Normally I like the medium rear tyre, it should fit," Bagnaia said, looking towards Sunday. "I think my team already knows what's going on as well. We couldn't do enough comparisons here either because of the rain. It was not possible to adapt it. The temperature is not a problem for me, more for the tyres. I don't suffer from the warm weather."

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 Rdn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 25 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 259. 3rd Bezzecchi 223. 4th Binder 179. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 147. 7th Marini 135. 8th Viñales 130. 9th Alex Márquez 108. 10th Miller 107. 11th Quartararo 89. 12th Morbidelli 68. 13th Oliveira 65. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Marc Márquez 38. 18. Nakagami 35. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 23. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 428 points. 2nd KTM 240. 3rd Aprilia 220. 4th Honda 112. 5th Yamaha 109.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 406 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 358. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Aprilia Racing 290. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 285. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 157. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 92. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 43.