Pol Espargaró: Only conditional guilt with Stefan Bradl

Pol Espargaró scolded his rivals' approach to the start after his early crash in the sprint at the Buddh Circuit, but rates his collision with Stefan Bradl and Augusto Fernández as a racing accident.

For GASGAS-Tech3 factory rider Pol Espargaró, the sprint race on the 5 km Buddh International Circuit (BIC) was over after just a few metres. The long-suffering Catalan rider was pushed off the track by Stefan Bradl (LCR-Honda), who had made contact with Espargaró's team-mate Augusto Fernández.

The experienced Pol Espargaró was relatively cool about the accident: "It is the consequence of a very nervous start. You can see it on the video and check it. Augusto is only in the middle. If I can say anything to Stefan, it's that he could have anticipated Augusto's line a bit more to avoid the contact. But it is true that Augusto changed the line from the middle and thus hit Stefan."

Pol Espargaró continued, "I don't rate it as a mistake or stupidity. Augusto opened the line to get the first corner. It is a consequence of the race and should not be penalised. I am still angry. In the end, though, I'm in the worst situation." How is the Catalan doing? "Just the finger and the leg hurt a bit, but it's nothing serious."

"We talked a lot about it in the Safety Commission. You can look in my statistics how many times I've coned a rider out of the race in the first corner - never! It's always avoidable, you have to take some reserve. It's only the first corner. Maybe it can happen to me once, but so far it hasn't - and I've been in MotoGP for ten years. It's something we should prevent though, we've talked about it so much in the commission!"

"If it's meant to happen, it just happens. The conditions were difficult, the start on the wet track. Even though it wasn't really wet. I was surprised that nobody crashed before turn 4 on the first lap. The braking point was super wet there. Let's see if we are that lucky again on Sunday and can ride in good conditions."

Pol, however, scolds in general - regarding the situation between the VR46 riders: "If something like this happens, then it has to happen. But we also discussed the issue in the Safety Commission and agreed: such a mistake should now be punished more severely. Maybe I'll be affected by it one day, okay. But if it has never happened to me in my career, in so many races, it also means you can prevent it in turn 1."

"You arrive with a full tank and fresh tyres and especially on Saturday here in the sprint with wet asphalt. It was all just so extremely tricky in the sprint that you couldn't make any mistakes. We drivers are not paid to determine what and who deserves a penalty. But we said it should be punished more severely than last time."

The FIM MotoGP stewards gave Marini a long-lap penalty for the collision. He will have to serve that penalty in his first GP race once he recovers from the broken collarbone.

On the new Indian GP track, Pol Espargaró says: "On a wet track it becomes critical, you slide even more. It becomes difficult, it is at the limit. Turns 1, 5 and 10 are critical. It's a pity because the track is super nice to drive, but there are some changes that should be made. But there is room to do things - unlike at Mugello or Barcelona. Here the space would be there for more crash room and that's a good thing."

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23 Sep):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 Rdn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 25 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 259. 3rd Bezzecchi 223. 4th Binder 179. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 147. 7th Marini 135. 8th Viñales 130. 9th Alex Márquez 108. 10th Miller 107. 11th Quartararo 89. 12th Morbidelli 68. 13th Oliveira 65. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Marc Márquez 38. 18. Nakagami 35. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 23. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 428 points. 2nd KTM 240. 3rd Aprilia 220. 4th Honda 112. 5th Yamaha 109.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 406 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 358. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Aprilia Racing 290. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 285. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 157. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 92. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 43.