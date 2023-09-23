Marc Márquez: Worries for Sunday, brother Alex injured

Marc Márquez's results after the first two days of MotoGP at the 5.01 km long Buddh International Circuit (with eight right-hand and five left-hand corners and the almost 1200 metre long back straight) are impressive. He managed 2nd and 4th on Friday, secured sixth on the grid in Qualifying 2 - and delivered a flawless performance with 3rd place in the eleven-lap Sprint Race.

The Repsol Honda star suspects he is unlikely to be in contention for a podium finish in Sunday's 21-lap race. "The biggest problem will be the rear tyre. Because the wear here is very high," the 30-year-old Spaniard knows. "Even in the sprint race it was troublesome. It's true that we were very fast at the end, but the rear tyre gets a lot of wear here, especially on the middle of the tread. It will be a big challenge on Sunday to get the rear tyre in good condition over the distance. I have to improve my driving style for the third sector. There I lose a lot of time in turns 8 and 9, which are the only long turns here. That is a weak point with our bike. But on the rest of the sections I feel competitive."

But for the Márquez family, there were also a few downer stoppers this Saturday. "Unfortunately, my brother broke two or three ribs at the end of Q1 when he crashed," Marc described. "I know it's very painful because I've already suffered a broken rib this year as well. It's a shame for him because he was super fast here today. Yesterday he was still struggling. In the third practice session today he was already among the top 3. Alex also drove very well in Q1. Yes, he crashed a lot last year, but this year he has been fast and very consistent so far, without many crashes. Too bad for him, he will fly back to Spain on Sunday at the latest. Hopefully he will be ready for Mandalika in three weeks."

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23 Sep):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 Rdn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 25 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 259. 3rd Bezzecchi 223. 4th Binder 179. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 147. 7th Marini 135. 8th Viñales 130. 9th Alex Márquez 108. 10th Miller 107. 11th Quartararo 89. 12th Morbidelli 68. 13th Oliveira 65. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Marc Márquez 38. 18. Nakagami 35. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 23. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 428 points. 2nd KTM 240. 3rd Aprilia 220. 4th Honda 112. 5th Yamaha 109.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 406 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 358. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Aprilia Racing 290. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 285. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 157. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 92. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 43.