TV programme India GP: MotoGP start at 12 noon

The GP winner of the first "IndianOil Grand Prix of India" at the Buddh International Circuit will be sought today, Sunday. Where, when and how fans won't miss a thing, even from home.

ServusTV broadcasts all three GP races in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on free TV as usual - flanked by preliminary reports, analyses and interviews. However, the broadcast times are unusual due to a three-and-a-half hour time shift and some adjustments compared to the usual schedule.

For example, the MotoGP aces will tackle the main race, shortened to 21 laps due to the heat and high humidity, at 3.30 pm local time. This means that for MotoGP fans in Central Europe the race will start at 12 noon, just in time for lunch. Before that, it's the turn of Moto3 at 9am and Moto2 at 10.15am.

A TV alternative to the Austrian private broadcaster is only available in Switzerland: SRF zwei will broadcast the MotoGP main race live this Sunday.

The full streaming offer

On the video and streaming platform ServusTV On there is not only the ServusTV programme in German, for users in Austria all the action from Friday onwards (all practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races) can be seen in live stream with original English commentary.

Immediately after each broadcast, all qualifying sessions and races will also be available to watch on video (also only in Austria for legal reasons).

If the TV rights permit broadcasting in Germany as well as Austria, the ServusTV stream with German commentary will also be available as usual for users with an IP address in Germany - this also applies to the races in all classes after the qualifying sessions.

As a paid alternative, the Dorna livestream is available on motogp.com. The subscription for the entire season usually costs 139.99 euros. Live timing is also included for 148.99 euros. However, because the halfway point of the season has already passed, the World Championship promoter is now granting a 50 per cent discount on the video pass package.

In return, all sessions with English commentary are available live and on demand on the official website. In addition, there are numerous videos with interviews and insights behind the scenes of the MotoGP World Championship. The archive also contains all GP races since 1992.

TV programme India GP 2023: