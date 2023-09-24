Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): Two hearts in the chest

Actually, Fabio Quartararo's sixth place in the Indian sprint could be described as more than just respectable. However, the Frenchman also clearly recognises the limits of his Yama at the Buddh International Circuit.

The 2021 MotoGP World Champion was not at a loss for a decisive analysis. Fabio Quartararo clearly had two hearts in his chest after the sprint: "Of course, sixth place sounds good at first glance. And I also felt good in some points and rode well."

"On the other hand, we've had the same problems over and over again since the start of the season, a long time ago, and we simply can't solve them. We don't have any advantage over our competitors in any area. In the past, the Yamaha was at least the best bike in terms of turn-in behaviour. That has been completely lost", the South Frenchman can hardly hide his frustration.

"But that is just one problem of many. We can't keep up in top speed anyway," continues the 12-time GP winner. "When I see the difference, with what modest grip we can only fully open the throttle, it's very frustrating."

The 150-time GP competitor is clear on the recipe for a top-five finish. "I just have to brake super-super late." However, the consequences of this strategy have been painfully experienced by other riders of Japanese motorbikes this season.

For Sunday's 21-lap race (start: 12pm CEST), however, "El Diablo" is sceptical. "It will be doubly difficult over the longer distance to confirm the result from the sprint. But I hope to at least come out of the first bend in one piece. In the sprint, two teammates shot each other down. That's almost punishment enough."

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 Rdn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 25 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 259. 3rd Bezzecchi 223. 4th Binder 179. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 147. 7th Marini 135. 8th Viñales 130. 9th Alex Márquez 108. 10th Miller 107. 11th Quartararo 89. 12th Morbidelli 68. 13th Oliveira 65. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Marc Márquez 38. 18. Nakagami 35. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 23. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 428 points. 2nd KTM 240. 3rd Aprilia 220. 4th Honda 112. 5th Yamaha 109.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 406 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 358. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Aprilia Racing 290. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 285. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 157. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 92. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 43.