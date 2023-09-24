Augusto Fernández (GASGAS/11th): "Bez has flown!".

GASGAS-Tech3 ace and Moto2 World Champion Augusto Fernández had to make up ground in Saturday's MotoGP sprint at the Buddh Circuit after turbulence at Turn 1, but it still earned him P11. Marc

The race for GASGAS-Tech3 riders Pol Espargaró and Augusto Fernández was ruined after just a few metres in the sprint at the Buddh Circuit. After a tangle in which LCR Honda substitute Stefan Bradl was also involved, Bradl and Espargaró were in the gravel. Fernández had to rush after the field alone.

"We knew that turn 1 would be tricky," Fernández admitted afterwards. "Sure, it's easiest to make up places in turn 1. But you can also make a big mess of it. The race was then very tough for me. But I had a good pace, as always, but I just had to come from far behind."

The conclusion of the rookie from Spain: "It was actually like many times before. I want to get off to a good start on Sunday and gain a few positions - and then keep up the pace. It's going to be a tough race physically on Sunday for sure."

Then there was Fernandez's encounter with the flying Marco Bezzecchi, who rushed forward from last place to 5th in the sprint after his collision with team-mate Luca Marini. Fernández was impressed: "I was actually going fast, but the guy was racing in a different way - he was flying! I wanted to follow when he came from behind. But when I looked up, he was already gone. It was all clean on his manoeuvres too."

Commenting on the race in the hectic pack on the new track for MotoGP, Augusto Fernández said, "It was bad. I tried to stay away from the messes and find clean air. There were also a lot of stones that came along - it was dirty on the track because of the rain. But it got better and better afterwards in terms of grip; that was good then."

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23/9):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 Rdn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 25 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 259. 3rd Bezzecchi 223. 4th Binder 179. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 147. 7th Marini 135. 8th Viñales 130. 9th Alex Márquez 108. 10th Miller 107. 11th Quartararo 89. 12th Morbidelli 68. 13th Oliveira 65. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Marc Márquez 38. 18. Nakagami 35. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 23. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 428 points. 2nd KTM 240. 3rd Aprilia 220. 4th Honda 112. 5th Yamaha 109.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 406 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 358. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Aprilia Racing 290. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 285. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 157. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 92. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 43.