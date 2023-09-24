Stefan Bradl: "Spencer took away the long lap penalty".

After the start crash in the Indian sprint, the FIM stewards also wanted to impose a long lap penalty on Stefan Bradl. But the Bavarian convinced Freddie Spencer of his innocence via video.

Stefan Bradl contested his fifth fuel race after Austin, Jerez, Assen and Misano at the 5.01km Buddh International Circuit (with eight right-hand and five left-hand corners) today, but has never managed to score any points so far on Saturday. He was involved in a collision with GASGAS-Tech3 factory rider Augusto Fernández right after the start in Turn 1 today, also knocking his teammate Pol Espargaró off his bike.

Was the collision between Moto2 World Champion Augusto Fernández and Stefan Bradl possibly triggered by the collision of Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi a little further ahead - as a kind of chain reaction? "No," Stefan Bradl assured. "Because I didn't see this incident, my view was blocked. There were too many riders between us. I was completely focused on Augusto, because he blocked my line. But I don't want to put a huge blame."

"I thought at the beginning: 'Okay, maybe I was a bit late on the brakes'," described the 33-year-old Bavarian from the LCR Honda Castrol team, who replaces the injured Alex Rins in India and Japan. "But in the video footage I saw that Augusto pretty much changed the line from the middle of the track to the left, he went with right in front of the front wheel and didn't give me a chance to avoid. I talked to Pool Espargaró, he agrees with me. But as I said, I don't want to put a lot of blame on August either. He doesn't look behind. He chose his braking point a bit early and also pulled his bike so brutally to the left that he didn't give me any space."

Unlike Luca Marini, who torpedoed his Mooney VR46 teammate Bezzecchi and sent him on a long diversions, Bradl went unpunished. "Originally it was that there was discussion at the stewards about a long-lap penalty for me," the Bavarian told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Then I went and showed the video to my dear friend Freddie Spencer. Then he took the penalty away again, thank God."

Bradl will start from 19th on the grid today due to injuries to Alex Márquez (broken ribs) and Luca Marini (broken collarbone).

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 Rdn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 25 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 259. 3rd Bezzecchi 223. 4th Binder 179. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 147. 7th Marini 135. 8th Viñales 130. 9th Alex Márquez 108. 10th Miller 107. 11th Quartararo 89. 12th Morbidelli 68. 13th Oliveira 65. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Marc Márquez 38. 18. Nakagami 35. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 23. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 428 points. 2nd KTM 240. 3rd Aprilia 220. 4th Honda 112. 5th Yamaha 109.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 406 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 358. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Aprilia Racing 290. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 285. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 157. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 92. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 43.