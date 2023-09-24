MotoGP Live Ticker: Who will win the first Indian GP?

MotoGP fans can follow the first GP race of the MotoGP class on Indian soil lap by lap in the SPEEDWEEK.com live ticker from 12 noon (CEST).

For the first time in history, the MotoGP squad will be racing at the 5.010 km Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida near New Delhi. Due to the high temperatures and humidity, the race distance for the premier class Grand Prix was shortened from 24 to 21 laps.

Only 20 riders lined up in the grid on Sunday, with Alex Márquez and Luca Marini already heading home due to injury: The Gresini Ducati rider will have to rest for at least ten days due to three broken ribs. The Mooney VR46 protégé will have to undergo surgery on a broken left collarbone in Italy after the start collision in the sprint.

Due to Marini's retirement(4th place in qualifying), Repsol Honda factory riders Joan Mir and Marc Márquez, among others, moved up to 4th and 5th on the grid. On the front row were pole-setter Marco Bezzecchi, sprint winner Jorge Martin and World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia. Stefan Bradl started from 19th on the grid on the LCR Castrol Honda.

The India premiere in the live ticker: