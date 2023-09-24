Fabio Quartararo (3rd): "Have to take such chances".

Yamaha breathed a sigh of relief: For the first time since the Texas GP in April, Fabio Quartararo managed a podium finish in India after a fierce duel against Jorge Martin.

Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo managed his second podium finish this year at the Indian GP after a tough fight against Jorge Martin, following third place more than half a year ago in Texas. The Frenchman benefited from the crashes of Marc Márquez and Pecco Bagnaia, but delivered pretty fierce resistance to World Championship runner-up Jorge Martin in the final laps.

Quartararo still experienced unpleasant results at the Buddh Circuit on Friday morning, but still roared straight into Q2 and now scores twice as he also finished the sprint in eighth position. "Overall it was a great weekend, especially our race pace was good. So I'm quite happy with this weekend. Hopefully we can finish a few more like this this year," El Diablo concluded. "We just have to be smart and strike immediately when we spot a small opportunity for a podium finish."

But against the Ducati of Bezzecchi, Martin and arguably Bagnaia, the 2021 MotoGP World Champion was at a loss. "Yes, Pecco was in front of me when his front wheel slipped," Fabio said. "But that wasn't really my problem. I just had to force myself to stay focused. Because I had huge trouble braking the bike, especially in the left turns. So we have to be really happy with this podium."

Did Fabio see exactly what was going on with Jorge Martin, who was already 1.5 to 2 sec ahead of the Yamaha rider?

Quartararo: "I don't know if it was the 'arm pump' or the zip of the leather that was causing trouble with Jorge. I just saw that he was making strange movements in turns 10 and 11. So I pushed until the end. But I was completely at the end with the tyres. That's why third place was the maximum that could be extracted that day."

Fabio started the last of the 21 laps about 1.5sec behind Martin, but then the Pramac Ducati rider made the mistake downhill on the approach to Turn 4. Coming out of Turn 5, the two brawlers almost touched. "Honestly, when he passed me between Turns 5 and 6, the grip of my tyres on the left side was already really bad. That's why I was pretty defenceless. Before turn 10 I was back within striking distance, but the grip there under braking was really, really bad. That's why I couldn't brake as hard as I had hoped. So we ended up in third place. More was not feasible," Quartararo sighed.

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back



MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed



World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.





