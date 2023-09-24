Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati/1st): "Sorry for Pecco".

VR46 Ducati ace Marco Bezzecchi secured victory at the MotoGP debut in India and spoke afterwards about the crash of buddy Pecco Bagnaia, the now open World Championship fight and his new starting position.

Marco Bezzecchi was the absolute dominant man on the Buddh Circuit in India on Sunday with the year-old Ducati. The Italian took his third win of the season for his Mooney Ducati VR46 team, finishing eight seconds ahead of Jorge Martin and was frenetically celebrated by his crew around Pablo Nieto.

What's more: Bezzecchi could now also be in the fight for the World Championship after the retirement of World Champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia. His gap to buddy Bagnaia is now only 44 points.

"I feel wonderful - I'm very happy about this race," said Bezzecchi, who like most of the field relied on the soft rear tyre and was able to pass Pecco Bagnaia early in the race. "I was also strong yesterday. Unfortunately I lost a lot of time at the start. To come back like that now was great."

"I wanted to stay calm at the beginning when Pecco and Jorge passed me at the start. I knew they had a bit more there, but at the same time I wanted to stay close. I knew the front tyre was going to be important. I was then aggressive and put myself in front, I had to do it. I then drove very well and had a very good pace."

Commenting on his fabulous performance at the Buddh Circuit, "Bez" said, "I like the track a lot. But to be honest, I don't know the reason. I concentrated on braking right away here. The conditions were difficult, the front wheel blocked strongly and quickly. Normally Pecco and Jorge make the difference in this area, at least that's how it was last time."

"On Friday I made a lot of mistakes, but that was because I was looking for the limit. I then went for the limit and was able to push it even further. I already felt wonderful on Saturday and saw that I could make a bit more of a difference than the guys. But Jorge was always there too - he was impressive," Marco described.

On the huge lead in the 21-lap main race, the Italian shared, "I didn't see it. On the last lap there was a six-second lead, I don't know what happened then. I didn't expect to win by eight seconds. A win feels good, even with a thousandth of a second advantage."

On Bagnaia's crash and the now open World Championship battle, Bezzecchi said. "The team didn't communicate it to me, but then I caught something on the video wall. I wasn't sure and didn't have time to check it out. Then in the parc fermé they told me. I'm sorry for Pecco. I don't think much about the World Cup. But it's always nice to be close and fight with Jorge and Pecco. It's an honour for me. I'm looking forward to Japan now, it's a track I like."