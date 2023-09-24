Stefan Bradl (Honda/15th): "Glad it's over".

Stefan Brad secured points for the third time in his fifth GP outing this year, but he benefited from the crashes and retirements of some in front to finish 35.782 seconds behind winner Marco Bezzecchi after 21 laps at the Indian GP.

"It wasn't a great race, to be honest. But at least I bagged a point, so that's a consolation for this weekend," the LCR Castrol Honda rider and Alex Rins substitute summed up. "Because my confidence leaves a lot to be desired because we are in danger of crashing every time we turn in. That's why the points win is a good basis when we come to Japan now and we will surely do better there."

"There is nothing special to tell about the race. I tried hard to stay behind Miller for half the race," described the 33-year-old Bavarian. "I then built up my rhythm, during the race I also gained more confidence. After the crash in the first corner in Saturday's sprint, I was not sorry to attack properly. I really wanted to finish and do my job. I finished the race, there's not much more to report."

"I'm happy that Honda was much more competitive here than in the last couple of months," the Honda test rider noted. "I now need to find out what they have done and changed at the Repsol team between now and the Japan GP. Then we have to think if we can change something in that direction at LCR as well and make a step forward as a result."

"Twin Ring Motegi can be a good track for me because four weeks ago I tested there the new chassis for one and a half days that I used in Misano," reported Bradl, who also won the eight-litre GP in Japan in 2008 and claimed a fifth MotoGP place at Motegi in 2013 with the LCR Honda. "For sure we have some possibilities to do better in Japan."

How did Stefan cope with the sweltering heat at 35 degrees? Bradl: "I was behind Miller for quite a long time. I was worried about the brakes. You have to manage so many things with all the devices, the brakes and the tyres, it is then sometimes difficult to concentrate on yourself. Everything was at the limit. But we always say we are at the limit. Yes, the riders have to deal with so many systems, the pressure to succeed, the devices, everything. But somehow we manage. I'm happy to have this weekend behind me."

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24/9):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.