Jorge Martin (2nd): Dehydrated, but made up points

"It was difficult to finish the race," admitted an exhausted Jorge Martin after the first MotoGP race in India. Despite the difficulties, it was a good day for the Pramac Ducati rider.

Due to the heat and high humidity, the distance of the GP race on the 5.010 km Buddh International Circuit had been shortened from 24 to 21 laps, but the first Indian GP still demanded everything from the MotoGP riders. Jorge Martin in particular was at the end of his tether and had to refresh himself briefly at the Prima-Pramac pit after crossing the finish line before reaching the Parc Fermé, visibly exhausted and leaning on team manager Gino Borsoi.

Dr Ángel Charte, MotoGP Medical Director, checked on the 25-year-old Spaniard, who was then able to receive his trophy for his hard-fought second place, but then cancelled all interviews and his participation in the press conference.

Rita Simonini, Prima Pramac Racing's press officer, said: "I gave 100 per cent. I was dehydrated with eight laps to go and it was very difficult to finish the race. However, I was able to keep a good pace. On the last lap I made a big mistake because I was dehydrated. Fabio passed me, but I was able to counter and I'm very happy to get this second place, also for the team."

In fact, Fabio Quartararo almost snatched second place from Martin on the final lap after the sprint winner braked at turn 4 and went a long way. In the end, however, Martin prevailed over the Yamaha rider. Marco Bezzecchi was in a class of his own at the front.

In his short statement, the "Martinator" did not comment on his obvious problems with the zipper of his leather suit, which had been opened in the meantime.

But he did comment on the open World Championship situation: because Pecco Bagnaia crashed shortly after displacing Martin from second place, the defending champion from the Ducati-Lenovo factory team is now only 13 points ahead of his Pramac brand colleague.

"We have made up some points in the World Championship," Martin knows. "I think we have to keep the same mentality that we came here with: We have to try to win and be competitive in every session. That's the way to close the gap."

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24/9):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.