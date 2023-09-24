Marc Márquez (9th): "Stop & Go tracks good for Honda".

Marc Márquez stormed to tenth place after his crash in Turn 1 on the fourth lap at the Indian GP. He then explained why the Honda was so competitive.

Marc Márquez could have been the hero of the race on the Repsol Honda at the Indian GP at the Buddh Circuit today. But the six-time MotoGP world champion, winless for two years, slipped off the front wheel in the first turn on the fifth lap in fourth place behind Bezzecchi, Martin and Bagnaia, got back up in a flash, but had to rejoin the ranks far back in 16th place.

Marc Márquez had said on Friday that the talent of the riders comes to the fore on a new track, that it was not the bike, which was unchanged. But today the Spaniard was fighting for the podium and his team mate Joan Mir secured a strong fifth place. With that, he collected eleven points, five he had accumulated until today. So surely there must be some potential in the Honda RC213V?

"This track is not exactly the same as the track in Austin, where I have taken so many victories, but it has a very similar layout," Márquez noted today. "There are a lot of stop-and-go corners here, the acceleration starts from the bottom, you don't have to accelerate at a big lean. And that's our big weak point, that was clearly shown at the Catalunya circuit. But on these stop-and-go tracks, where you have to straighten up the bike quickly after the first-gear corners, our bike works quite well, as we saw at Le Mans. On circuits like this we can keep up with the best bikes."

Where did Marc suffer most physically in this muggy heat of around 35 degrees? "I had no problems with my physical condition. For me, the race could have been four laps longer. I never normally suffer when it's this hot. But I know that a few colleagues suffered a lot. But I have to admit that I pushed after the crash, but not 100 per cent, because I had to find out where the limit of the rear tyre was and what my physical condition was. This is a fast track where you can't risk more than the bike allows. And what you feel. Nevertheless, I have to admit that I had a bit of 'arm pump' in my right forearm. But the discomfort was acceptable. But the heat didn't bother me."

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.