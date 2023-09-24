Brad Binder (KTM/4th): "In future please with air conditioning".

Brad Binder benefited from mishaps by his opponents and finished 4th at the Indian GP with a fast, flawless ride. What he missed most on his KTM RC16 was air conditioning.

After a good start from the fourth row, the South African already emerged in eighth place at the end of the first lap. Constantly fast, he then benefited from the mistakes of his opponents in the course of the race. First he left Johann Zarco behind, then made up two more places due to the crashes of Marc Márquez and Francesco Bagnaia and finally slipped through another gap opened up for him by Joan Mir with five laps to go.

In the end, the South African was a strong fourth and drew a positive balance, even if he would have liked to take a podium place to the next race in Japan. "It was the right decision to shorten the race distance. With five laps to go I had no tyre grip at all. It was a tiring day," he noted. "My team did a good job, we got the best possible result, although I had originally expected more."

Like many of his colleagues, Binder was also troubled by the heat. "Physically, this track is not overly demanding, it's just hot. And today, when I was chasing someone for almost the whole 21-lap distance, I realised: it's extremely hot! My bike scorched me all over. It burnt my feet, my arms, my thighs were boiling. We have to put air conditioning on the bike for these conditions!"