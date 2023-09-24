Pecco Bagnaia (crash): "That can happen at the limit".

MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia took the blame for his crash in the Indian GP, but he also made it clear that he and his Ducati team must find a solution to the unfamiliar problems on the brakes.

Before his scary crash at the start of the Catalunya GP, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia's lead was still 66 points. After Jorge Martin's perfect Misano weekend and Bagnaia's retirement in the main race at the Buddh International Circuit, only 13 points remain.

In the first Indian GP, the World Champion was well on his way to breaking the momentum of the "Martinator" after three consecutive start-finish victories: The Ducati factory rider had just pushed his Pramac brand colleague out of second place with a manoeuvre worth seeing, when he crashed a little later in turn 5 on the 14th lap.

He could not answer whether the crash was due to the fact that Bagnaia was the only rider apart from Franco Morbidelli to have chosen the hard front tyre. "It's hard to say. I was pushing," Pecco held firm. "We accepted the risk of going with the harder tyre. We don't know why, but for all the other Ducati riders the medium front tyre worked better. I, on the other hand, had difficulties with the medium, I often locked the front wheel. I also have a lot of trouble on the brakes at the moment. So we took the risk to run the race with the harder compound."

"Up to that moment it also worked well, my feeling was better than with the medium," assured the 26-year-old Italian. "I was on the limit - absolutely on the limit - and when you are too much on the limit, something like that can happen," he commented on his slip. "[The hard front tyre] was the only way to fight the others, though. Bezzecchi was unbeatable today, but we were in Jorge's range."

Bagnaia also explained that he did not increase his pace after the overtaking manoeuvre against his title rival. "The pace was unchanged," he stressed. "The rear wheel came back after a slide, pushed the front and I folded the front wheel. That can happen."

"I am not happy because I think it should not happen to me. Because I am fighting for the world championship," the defending champion continued. "These are mistakes that I must not make at this moment. But we must also not be in a situation like this weekend or like Misano. Our biggest strength has always been the braking phase - and at the moment it is our weakness. I can't brake the bike. The rear is very nervous and, to be honest, we don't understand why it's like that."

His physical condition no longer caused Bagnaia any problems in India, he assures, but throughout the weekend the Ducati star struggled with chattering and a lack of stability, especially on the brakes. "My qualifying lap was just an example of what it was like to ride my bike," he reflected. "We found a better solution for today, we fought against Jorge who was too fast for us yesterday. We were competitive, but my feeling was not great. As I said, when you are too much on the limit, crashes like this can happen. But of course it shouldn't happen and it was completely my fault. I have already apologised to my team."

In hindsight, the VR46 student also realised that in his situation it would probably have been better to hold on to third place. "And with what happened later, I would still have been second," Bagnaia fretted, referring to Jorge Martin's problems.

"But I am not happy with my feeling on the bike at the moment," the world champion made clear. "We had a meeting on Saturday. For today, of course, it was impossible to solve all the problems, but for the Japan GP we will understand it better for sure."

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.