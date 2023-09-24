Joan Mir (Honda/5th): Speculated with the podium

Repsol Honda ace Joan Mir showed strong signs of life on his MotoGP debut in India and explains what problem kept him from fighting for the podium.

Joan Mir's 5th place at the Buddh Circuit was clearly his best result so far for the glorious Repsol Honda team. The 2020 World Champion was narrowly beaten by Brad Binder (Red Bull-KTM) in a tough battle in the final third of the race distance.

With Marc Márquez, who initially crashed to 4th and fought his way back to 9th, there were two Honda riders in the classification of a race in the top-10 again after half an eternity. "It's a mediocre feeling to be honest," Mir notes. "For sure I'm super happy about the performance this weekend. We did a good job, understand the bike a bit better. We know how to be fast, what we have to do for it - how to ride and choose the lines. But on the other hand, I had a problem in the second part of the race. I had vibrations coming from the rear. I was behind Fabio at that point and I was checking the tyres for the finish. I thought I wouldn't be able to finish the race because of the vibrations. Then the spinning of the tyres went away again. That affected our race a bit. I think we could have been close to Jorge and Fabio. In Motegi we will see then."

On the strong performance, Mir says: "It's a mystery. Marc was a bit stronger than last time. But we made a really big step. Of course the Misano test was important, I could do a lot of laps there, we were very fast with used tyres there. I could adjust well now, we were fast from the beginning. I didn't expect that. I expected to be fast on Friday. But we also qualified very well."

Majorcan Joan Mir revealed, "I said to the team that we can't expect to be at the back first and now suddenly win. If we try to do that, we will be down. But I have a base now that I feel better with."

On Honda's development, he said, "We should take a bit more risk in development now, maybe we will have something in Motegi. But I am tired now first of all. You have to brake very hard, it's very tiring."

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.