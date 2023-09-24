Johann Zarco (6th): "It's strange for the body".

Clever race management is one of Pramac Ducati veteran Johann Zarco's strengths, but in India the outside conditions provided an extra challenge for the MotoGP aces.

Due to the retirement of Luca Marini(broken left collarbone), Johann Zarco moved up to the second row of the grid for the GP race at the Buddh International Circuit. The 33-year-old Frenchman also brought home sixth place after 21 laps.

"I am happy with the sixth position. The ten points are important for me," the WRC sixth-placed underlined. "Maybe the start wasn't fantastic, but Aleix [Espargaró] pushed Brad [Binder] a bit to the outside. They both went off behind me but passed me in the start phase and in the braking phase [before turn 1]. They got there a bit quick and Aleix pushed Brad a bit, so I got through on the inside and made up a few positions."

"In the first few laps it was quite difficult to stay on Fabio [Quartararo] and Mir. I couldn't brake the bike well," Zarco described his difficulties. "After that I tried to find the reference for the braking points like in practice, but I missed the braking point in turn 4 and lost a lot of positions."

Making up for the lost positions proved difficult for the Pramac Ducati rider afterwards. "It was not easy to overtake Morbidelli right away. So I tried to control the race and wait for his rear tyre to drop a bit so I could overtake him. My tyre pressure went up quite a bit as a result. Then when I was ahead of Morbidelli, it also took a few laps for the air pressure to come down a bit. I also tried to drink, which was quite important."

"In the last five laps I felt I could push a bit again to maybe catch Joan Mir and Brad Binder," Zarco told us. "In the duel, yes they could have made small mistakes, so I tried my best to get close. I also did good lap times in the last three laps and got closer. However, I was too far away to try anything."

Overall, Zarco summed up the first India GP from his point of view, "I love the track but I didn't have the speed I wanted this weekend. I tried my best and I knew that this long race had to be managed. I'm happy that I managed to do that. Of course I was also lucky that Pecco crashed and Aleix Espargaró had a technical problem." In any case, sixth place was a good result on a difficult weekend.

Noticeable: the two-time Moto2 world champion took off his gloves on the final lap. "Yes, to cool the body. I tried to open the visor and take the gloves off. I have done that in a few hot races in the past. I also opened up the leather suit a bit and then back in the pits I immediately took off the racing leathers and cooled down with some water. I was completely soaked when I spoke to my technicians," he told.

"I'm happy I held on well though. I can almost handle the long race better than the sprint," the 33-year-old had to smile. "Because in the sprint I was missing the five tenths to feel really comfortable. That's why I have a lot more trouble then, because the others are a bit faster. When the others start to have problems with grip, I feel a bit more comfortable."

Commenting on the physical demands in well over 30 degrees and high humidity, Zarco said, "Malaysia, Indonesia and also Thailand will be the same, even though it seems now that it is more difficult here. But I remember that in Indonesia last year I was a bit worried after the warm-up. Luckily it rained during the race, and it rained in Thailand. I would love to ride the next races in these countries in the rain. You enjoy it more and it's less demanding on your body."

"To shorten by three laps was a good decision. You can do three more laps, but with a different pace. So it was good that we did it that way. And it's also part of the show, but sometimes you do wonder why you race in such temperatures. Because it's strange for the body," Zarco admitted.

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.