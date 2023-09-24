Maverick Viñales (Aprilia/8th): Played poker and won

After persistent set-up problems in practice, Maverick Viñales played poker with the chassis set-up for the race - and was suddenly able to attack to his heart's content.

The Spanish Aprilia factory rider started from the third row, was pushed away in the first corner and found himself at the back of the field. But then he turned the tables and quickly made up lost ground. By lap 5 he was back in the points, reached the top ten on the eleventh lap and eventually whizzed across the finish line in eighth place, well ahead of Marc Márquez.

"At the beginning I was pushed off the track and was last, but my comeback was all the better. I'm happy," Viñales rubbed his hands.

The reason for the positive result was a radical change to the chassis balance, which suddenly allowed Viñales to brake much later and turn in more easily. "We didn't have a good feeling with the bike all weekend. Then in the warm-up we tried a new set-up, something we had never explored before - and all of a sudden the feeling was there. If we had been third or fourth on the grid, the risk of using this set-up in the race would have been too high. But this way we decided to play poker - and we won!"

Interestingly, the team did not rely on more rear wheel grip in the braking phase, but on less. "Normally the rear wheel never lifts off on the Aprilia. Today we provoked exactly that and it paid off. Having less ground contact allowed me to brake harder and ten metres later, and to stop the bike in time before turning in. It was a fantastic feeling and exactly what I have often asked for. Maybe this discovery today also gives us an explanation why we have had an advantage on certain tracks like Montmeló, but clear disadvantages on others like Austria."

Without the wide turn at the start of the race, even 5th place would have been possible, he calculated. "To leave with such a good feeling after a bad weekend is great. It gives me confidence for the next race in Motegi, where hard and late braking is also the order of the day."

It will also be cooler there than in the Indian tropical heat. "If the bike scorches my feet, it doesn't bother me, I'm tough. But today I really ran out of breath with six laps to go; I could hardly breathe. That's something we need to work on!"

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24/9):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.