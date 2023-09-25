Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM/14th): New parts for Motegi

Jack Miller made up ground twice at the Indian GP and only finished 14th due to an overheating front tyre and a lack of corner speed. In Japan his KTM will be refurbished with new parts.

The 21-lap race was a bit too tight for Jack Miller's taste in the starting corner. He steered his Red Bull KTM into the outside lane to avoid a collision, lost several positions and only returned from the first lap in 15th place.

Another setback followed just a few corners later: "Thriller Miller" tried a little too impetuously to make up ground, then braked at the back of the track and set off again in pursuit, bringing up the rear of the field. "After that I was behind Stefan Bradl for a few laps and tried to find my rhythm. But in the slipstream the temperature of the front tyre suddenly went through the roof, only when I had free run again and could cool down the front tyre a little bit, I managed semi-decent lap times again. When I caught up with Pol Espargaró and Miguel Oliveira, the front tyre temperature shot through the roof again, and again I could hardly brake the bike," described the 28-year-old Australian.

The lower grip of the track surface compared to the previous day's sprint race was another problem. "The bike was moving violently, front and rear, I had to decelerate a lot to be able to turn in. There were many corners where I lacked speed and the necessary confidence."

He has had problems with grip in several of the recent races and he hopes his team will soon come up with a solution, he added. "Normally the bike is really good on the brakes. But there are a few things we need to improve and new parts will arrive in Motegi that should help us. I'm looking forward to it," he explained.

The resilient Queenslander had fewer problems with the heat at the Indian Grand Prix than his colleagues. "We could have gone the full distance of 24 laps. Three more laps would have been reasonable," Miller gave his personal opinion.

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 rds in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.