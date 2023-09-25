Raul Fernández (9th): "Need help from Aprilia now".

RNF-Aprilia rider Raul Fernández managed the next top-10 result at the MotoGP race in India, also outshone his teammate Miguel Oliveira and is now making demands on Aprilia.

Raúl Fernández finished Sunday's MotoGP Indian round in 9th place, again outperforming his experienced teammate Miguel Oliveira, who finished 12th, five seconds behind Fernández.

Commenting on his weekend at the Buddh Circuit, Fernandez said, "To be honest, overall I am happy about the weekend. But the race was really super hard. A rider came from behind at an impossible angle at the beginning. I had to go wide and then I lost about six positions. And it's quite hard to overtake in MotoGP."

But then comes a razor-sharp analysis from Raúl: "In some areas we will have to improve our bike. We have a lot of stop and go tracks now. I don't know why we can't follow the other riders on the straights. At the first moment it looks good, but then we can't attack them on the straights. We need a little more help from Aprilia now, I am at a competitive level now. I think I can help Aprilia and they can help me. But now is the time to help together and work for the future."

"I understand the bike now and I know what I have to do. So basically I am happy. My weekend was consistent, I was always in the top-10. Since Silverstone we have made a step. I can say that I am getting closer to my maximum level. Of course I want more and Aprilia wants more, I always want more. But now we should improve the level together," added the Aprilia rider.

Fernández, the 2021 Moto2 runner-up with eight wins this season, revealed, "On the bike now I can ride how I want. I can turn in and ride the way I have always ridden in my life so far. In my private life I have also changed something. It looks like that has helped me. When I have my family behind me, it always works well."

Something else comes into play: "I was also able to prepare well during the summer break. I often had problems with my arms, so I often had problems on the bike. But we didn't change the bike much. I trust the bike more now. When you have a difficult year behind you, you need time, you need to find trust in the bike, in the team and in everything that is there. That's mainly it."

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24/9):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.