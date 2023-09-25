Pol Espargaró (KTM/13th): Record pulse at 198 beats

The 32-year-old family man steered his GASGAS into the points for the third time this year, battling more with the sweltering, humid tropical heat than with his opponents. Although the Spaniard has been back riding in the MotoGP class since the Silverstone GP and has healed the multiple vertebrae and bone fractures he sustained in his horror crash in practice for the season opener in Portugal on 23 March, he always lacks the fitness to push himself to the full limit lap after lap in such extreme conditions.

"Considering my long injury break, I didn't feel very good on the bike today. I felt weak and lost a lot of time because of my physical condition. I had to cut my lap times by a few tenths, otherwise I wouldn't have made it to the chequered flag," sighed Pol Espargaró. "My pulse went up to 198 beats in the race, a maximum I've never reached before, not even when I'm pushing the limit on the bike. I was surprised and shocked. Obviously it was hard to pump enough oxygen into the blood. To step on the gas in such conditions was extremely exhausting."

Like many of his colleagues, Pol Espargaró felt dog-tired after the finish. "I probably need two days now to recover from this race. Maybe I'll manage to pedal gently for a while in the hotel gym, just to activate my body. I won't be able to train properly until this overseas tour is over. Then in the pre-season for 2024, I want to finally get back to my previous physical state."

Because Pol Espargaró was not the only one who was completely spent, he thought aloud about further possible measures. "We asked for a shortening of the race distance in the Safety Commission and that was a spot-on decision, especially as the race time would have been comparatively long. The Barcelona Grand Prix lasted 38 minutes, here it was 42.5 minutes, which would have resulted in one of the longest races of the season," Espargaró pointed out.

Pole continued: "Of course, marathon and triathlon races also take place in such weather, but you have to bear in mind how much extra heat is flowing towards us from the engine. We have a sensor in the footrest area where no less than 65 degrees was measured."

If it gets similarly hot at the Malaysian Grand Prix, they will have to think about shortening the race there too, Espargaró further explained. "We are athletes, we are young and fit, but the conditions here were beyond the bearable limit. We all like the track here in India, it is super nice to ride and has a special character. But maybe for the future we should think about moving the date for this Grand Prix to another time of year!"

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (Sept 24):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.