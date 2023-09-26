For early risers: the MotoGP schedule for the Japan GP

The second stop on the overseas tour takes the MotoGP aces to Japan. Those who want to experience the racing action live at the "Twin Ring Motegi" from 29 September should set their alarm clocks.

Since 1999, the World Motorcycle Championship has been held at the "Twin Ring" in the small Japanese town of Motegi. Between 2000 and 2003, there were two World Championship rounds in Japan. At that time, Motegi was considered the "Pacific Grand Prix", while Suzuka hosted the Japanese Grand Prix. But after the fatal accident of Daijiro Kato in 2003, this circuit was removed from the calendar and Motegi was declared the official Japan GP.

The 4.8 km long track can be used in three different ways thanks to connecting sections. The MotoGP aces ride the complete circuit, which includes eight right-hand and six left-hand corners.

The place of the most successful rider in the premier class is shared by Loris Capirossi (2005-2007), Jorge Lorenzo (2009,2013, 2014), Dani Pedrosa (2011, 2012, 2015) and Marc Márquez (2016, 2018, 2019), four riders who have all achieved three victories at the Twin Ring.

Last year, Jack Miller won on Ducati, beating Brad Binder (KTM) and Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati) to the remaining podium places. World champion Pecco Bagnaia has less good memories of last year's Japanese GP, where he crashed out of the race.

In Central Europe, MotoGP fans have to take into account a time difference of seven hours. They can also expect some changes in the schedule. For example, the Moto3 race on Sunday will start one hour later at 12 noon local time instead of the usual 11 am. The MotoGP aces will accordingly not get ready for the 24-lap race until 3 p.m. local time.

Schedule for the 2023 Japan GP (CEST).

Friday 29 September:

02.00 - 02.35 (35 min): Moto3, Practice 1

02.50 - 03.30 (40 min): Moto2, Practice 1

03.45 - 04.30 (45 min): MotoGP, FP1



06.15 - 06.50 (35 min): Moto3, Practice 2

07.05 - 07.45 (40 min): Moto2, Practice 2

08.00 - 09.00 (60 min): MotoGP, Practice

Saturday, 30 September:

01.40 - 02.10 (30 min): Moto3, Practice 3

02.25 - 02.55 (30 min): Moto2, Practice 3

03.10 - 03.40 (30 min): MotoGP, FP2

03.50 - 04.05 (15 min): MotoGP, Qualifying 1

04.15 - 04.30 (15 min): MotoGP, Qualifying 2



05.50 - 06.05 (15 min): Moto3, Qualifying 1

06.15 - 06.30 (15 min): Moto3, Qualifying 2

06.45 - 07.00 (15 min): Moto2, Qualifying 1

07.10 - 07.25 (15 min): Moto2, Qualifying 2



Start time

08.00: MotoGP Sprint (12 laps)

Sunday, 1 October:

03.40 - 03.50 (10 min): MotoGP, warm-up



Start times

05.00: Moto3 race (17 laps)

06.15: Moto2 race (19 laps)

08.00: MotoGP race (24 laps)