Augusto Fernández (GASGAS): Strong on the brakes

A defect on the ride height device of his GASGAS prevented Augusto Fernández from scoring points for the twelfth time this season on Sunday of the Indian GP. Nevertheless, the Spaniard drew a positive balance.

The Indian GP was already over for Augusto Fernández after five laps: The ride height device of his GASGAS got stuck on the low setting. The Spaniard first dropped from 15th to 17th place and then rolled into the pits. Nevertheless, he gained many positives from the weekend.

"My warm-up was good, I had a great feeling for the bike," Fernández summed up the race with gallows humour. But in fact, the 26-year-old Spaniard had made progress with the set-up of his GASGAS throughout the weekend, even if it had ultimately only paid off with a hard-fought ninth place in the sprint race on Saturday.

"There wasn't a single practice session where I could have managed a good result because yellow flags were waved whenever I wanted to chase times," Fernández explained. "But I felt stronger than it looks in the timesheets. At the recent test in Misano we found something that helps me with braking, an area where I had a lot of difficulties. Now I am getting closer and closer to the top and I can already compare myself here and there with Brad Binder. I'm also getting more and more involved in the lap times."

Despite the mishap with the ride height device, the first and only glitch of the weekend, Fernández is therefore confident going into the next race. "We'll take the positive experiences to Japan with us. I felt strong on the brakes and strong overall. I think from now on we will be able to start the race weekends better."

He was more than taken with the Buddh International Circuit and the Indian Grand Prix as a whole. "It was a pleasant surprise for everyone. Sure, the venue is India, but the track is perfect, with a very nice layout. It was a very good Grand Prix and I really enjoyed riding here," the 2022 Moto2 World Champion opined.

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed



World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.