Fabio Di Giannantonio: "Shoulder said goodbye".

Fabio Di Giannantonio was on his way to a top-10 result at the Indian GP on Sunday, but he was forced to retire early from the race. The Gresini Ducati rider spoke afterwards of a "dangerous" situation.

After narrowly missing out on the points in tenth place in Saturday's MotoGP sprint, Fabio Di Giannantonio put in a strong race on Sunday at the Indian GP. From 13th on the grid, the Roman rider worked his way up to 8th within the first half of the race and was on course for his sixth top-10 result of the season.

But on lap 19, the Gresini Ducati rider suddenly dropped from 9th to 16th position. He said: "My start was OK, because I was able to make up some positions. I was then in 8th position and could have scored another top 10 result. But after a few laps of attacking, my shoulder gave out", "Diggia" referred to his damaged shoulder, which he had hurt at the Misano GP.

With two laps to go, the 24-year-old finally headed for the Gresini pit and parked his Desmosedici GP22 in the garage. "I wanted to brave the pain. But in the last laps I was just trying to stay on the bike. Due to the severe pain, I even blacked out briefly when braking on, which was really dangerous. The pain was just too much, so I had to stop the race two laps before the end," he explained his retirement.

In his second MotoGP season, Di Giannantonio is only 17th in the World Championship, so the fact that he squandered a good result in India annoys him all the more: "Of course I'm disappointed, because I was fast all weekend and the results also looked good until Sunday." The Italian still has 16 MotoGP races to prove himself before he is expected to return to the Moto2 class in 2024.

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24/9):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2. KTM 253. 3. Aprilia 228. 4. Yamaha 125. 5. Honda 123.



Team World Championship:

1. Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.