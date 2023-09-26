Marc Márquez: "Unnecessary to test 2024 Honda".

Despite his good performance at the Indian GP, MotoGP superstar Marc Márquez does not yet feel comfortable again on his Honda RC213V. However, the Spaniard does not want to continue working on next year's prototype.

On Saturday, Marc Márquez celebrated his first podium finish since Portimão 2023 in the MotoGP sprint in India. In Sunday's Grand Prix, the Spaniard sank his Honda RC213V in the gravel at turn 1, but ultimately still managed to finish in ninth place.

Although the Indian GP was a bright spot for the eight-time world champion, he said afterwards: "I had a bit more fun, but I still don't feel comfortable on the bike. I am fast and I know how to ride the Honda. But I don't find riding easy as I am not riding in my comfort zone. I still can't use my natural instinct."

The 30-year-old did not regret his crash afterwards. Instead, he explained why he was so keen to follow Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati), who was ahead of Márquez in 3rd place at the time: "To follow Bagnaia, I had to take a bit more risk. But it was the day to take that extra risk. Because in my current situation, it doesn't matter if I finish fifth or ninth. I wanted to go that little bit extra and try to finish on the podium."

At the Misano test in mid-September, Márquez tried out the 2024 prototype for the first time, but it did not elicit shouts of enthusiasm from the Spaniard . So when asked if he would continue to work on next year's bike, the 85-time GP winner had a clear answer: "I'll ride the 23 bike. Because as I said it at the Misano test, I don't feel comfortable on the 24 prototype, so I don't think it's necessary to continue testing it."

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24/9):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed



World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.