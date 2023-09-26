Marc Márquez on his special relationship with Motegi

HRC has an important home race coming up with the Japanese GP, where they have already celebrated numerous successes in the past with Honda star Marc Márquez. The Spaniard is therefore hopeful.

"Motegi is always a special race, especially as a Honda rider," enthused Marc Márquez ahead of the Japanese GP. The 30-year-old Spaniard already has an impressive string of successes to his name at the Twin Ring Motegi. He has stood on the podium there a total of nine times, including five times on the top step of the podium - once in the 125cc World Championship in 2010, once in Moto2 in 2012 and three times in MotoGP (2016, 2018 and 2019).

After a two-year absence, Márquez sensationally secured pole position on his return to Motegi in 2022. In the race, it was still enough for the 85-time GP winner to finish 4th. "It's true, we have some unforgettable memories of this place," the Honda star noted enthusiastically. "From pole positions to victories to championship wins, it's been everything. So I hope to give the fans something to cheer about again this year."

The Repsol Honda duo of Márquez and Joan Mir performed strongly at the stop-and-go track in India recently. As the track in Motegi has a similar track character, a respectable team result could also be possible here. But Márquez is again reluctant to make predictions, because: "The conditions can change quickly at Motegi. Therefore, we will always have to adapt. But our goal remains the same. We want to make steady progress to improve in this way."

The weekend at Honda's home track is also a special one for Joan Mir: "The fans here are incredible. I'm looking forward to coming to this track as a Honda rider. We had good results in India, so we hope to continue that trend in Japan. But I think the weekend will be a bit more challenging. So we will have to wait and see what happens in the end," said the WRC-22.

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.