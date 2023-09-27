New Losail Circuit: Ready for Formula 1 and MotoGP

The Losail International Circuit will host the Formula 1 World Championship on 8 October and the MotoGP in November. The pompous renovations have been completed since Sunday.

The Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar, which has been rebuilt at huge expense, will host the second Formula One GP after 2021 on 7-8 October, and the MotoGP event on 11-12 November. Qatar hosted its first motorbike GP in 2004, the desert hosted its first MotoGP season opener in 2007, and in March 2008 the Losail track hosted one of the first floodlit motorbike GPs in history. Even Formula 1 is chasing after the two-wheelers - because the first Formula 1 night GP was only held in Singapore in September 2008.

Since 24 September, the reconstruction work in Losail (the Qataris say: Lusail) has been completed, the public works authority "Ashgal" announced. The further development of the circuit and the construction of the main buildings, grandstands and infrastructure have been completed. The facility was unveiled to the local media on 24 September. The Formula 1 GP is now sold out, although it must be taken into account that only the main grandstand actually exists.

As before, the track stretches over 5.38 km and features 16 corners and is the only track in the Middle East to host Formula 1 and MotoGP. Formula 1 previously only competed in the Persian Gulf in March 2021, when the Corona pandemic made many other events (especially in Asia) impossible. But MotoGP's infrastructure was not nearly enough for F1 promoter Liberty Media. It was only when multi-million dollar upgrades were agreed that Liberty Media signed a 10-year Formula One contract from 2023 to 2032.

Ing Youssef Al Emadi, Projects Affairs Director of Ashgal said, "We are proud that Ashgal was once again involved when it came to bringing the track to Qatar for one of the most prominent sporting events in the entire world."

Engineer Al Emdai added that the entire renovations were completed within seven months. They would meet the highest international standards and the precise requirements of Formula One and would also benefit MotoGP, he added.

The infrastructure of the circuit, which was built in 2003, has been modernised and new service facilities and access roads have been constructed.

Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, President of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and President of Lusail International Circuit, said, "With the extensive renovation of the circuit, we now have the qualification for the major local and international competitions. However, we have kept the original design as it has become popular all over the world. But we rebuilt the whole facility so we can offer a high level of effectiveness to motorsport fans."

Because Formula One took up a lot of space for the VIP Village, the old paddock was enlarged for these purposes and the pit building and paddock were moved from the left to the right side of the track.

In total, access roads to the north, east and west with a total length of 21 km were newly built, leading to the Umm Ebairioya/Al Sakhama junction. The main roads towards Al Majd Road are still being completed now.

The new buildings and facilities now occupy about 100,000 square metres. There is a larger fan zone and 5-star VIP areas, and the number of grandstand seats and parking spaces has also been increased. In addition, there are now no less than 50 pits.

The 5.38 km race track has been completely resurfaced and repainted.

New pavements have been built, new track boundaries, new safety measures, an improved lighting system, plus 85 external electronic screens and light panels. Three new tunnels were also dug in the north and south of the track, plus a pedestrian subway. All the requirements for FIA and FIM homologation have thus been met.

In total, there are now about 15,000 indoor and outdoor parking spaces, and 40,000 spectators can now be accommodated - on the grandstand at the start/finish and on temporarily erected grandstands in turns 1, 2 and 16.

In the course of the reconstruction work, the canopy with a diameter of 60 metres and a weight of 330 tons had to be relocated. A 400-tonne crane was needed for this manoeuvre.

The Losail Circuit was completed more than 20 years ago in just over a year and cost the "Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation" (QMMF) about 58 million US dollars at that time. The conversion costs have been many times that amount. This is because the Qataris have spared neither expense nor effort to set new standards worldwide.

"The whole facility is now at a new level," marvelled Geoff Dixon, MotoGP Paddock Manager, during a stopover in Doha on the way to the Indian GP ten days ago.