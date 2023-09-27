2024 GP calendar official: Sachsenring on 7 July

Because the KymiRing in 2022 and the Sokol Circuit in 2023 were cancelled, a maximum of 20 Grand Prix have taken place so far. For the 2024 season, 22 events are now on the calendar for the first time.

In 2022 and 2023, 21 Grand Prix were already on the calendar, but KymiRing and Sokol Circuit were both cancelled. Kazakhstan will be added in 2024, and the Aragón GP will make a comeback. This year, the Aragón GP did not take place because of the regional elections; the politicians in charge did not want to sign a contract before they were re-elected.

For the 2024 motorbike GP season, 22 Grand Prix have been scheduled for the first time in recent weeks. It was still questionable when the Sokol Circuit in Kazakhstan would be added to the programme. The GP of Aragon in MotorLand Aragón is back on the calendar as the fourth event in Spain.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta has meanwhile visited the Sokol Circuit and satisfied himself that all the requirements of FIM Safety Officer Tomé Alonso for homologation have been met and all the requested measures have been taken. Dorna wanted to go to Kazakhstan as early as 2023 because the local promoter was the only one to accept a July date.

Fixed: After the reconstruction of the Losail Circuit (the pit area was moved from right to left on the start/finish straight because Formula 1 built the huge VIP Village in the old paddock), the season will start in Qatar as it always has since 2007 (with the exception of 2023).

The Austrian GP has been arranged for 18 August. The German GP at the Sachsenring will be moved to 7 July and will take place one week after the Dutch TT (28-30 June). The German GP has always been held in July from 1998 to 2019 inclusive - including in 2019, incidentally, exactly on 7 July.

Geoff Dixon, the paddock manager for the IRTA team association, visited the Losail circuit on his way to India during a stopover in Doha. "The whole facility is moving at a completely different level after the rebuild," he marvelled.

Dorna managers are keeping the Easter weekend (31 March) GP-free, but Barcelona is currently scheduled for Whit Sunday.

The Formula 1 GP in Monte Carlo is scheduled for 26 May. The MotoGP calendar planners are avoiding this date. Therefore, the Mugello GP is scheduled for the 2nd.

In 2023 there were three GP-free weekends in May, this will be avoided in future. Since the 2024 GP season starts two weeks earlier than this year and Doha will again be held in March, the finale in Valencia can be handled one week earlier - despite two additional events.

During the overseas tour in autumn, only six instead of seven Grand Prix will take place this time. Three events will be held in a row, followed by a free weekend.

At first, there were conflicting opinions among the teams as to whether the Indian GP should take place again in 2024. After all, the implementation and the preparation for the GP debut in Greater Noida were sometimes bumpy due to the bureaucratic hurdles. Most team bosses and team members were not exactly thrilled with the unusual accompanying circumstances (income tax for the drivers, visa chaos, etc.).

But on Sunday, the overall conclusion was positive, even if there is room for improvement. For Dorna, the courage for this adventure has paid off. The factories also recognise the huge sales market with 170 million motorised two-wheelers. To achieve this, Dorna has to expand into emerging markets, because it will probably still be possible to organise Grand Prix there in ten years' time, when the end of combustion engines has long since become apparent in Europe.

Dorna and the FIM only published the provisional calendar today because Formula 1 was still juggling the dates and the MotoGP organisers wanted to avoid clashes with Formula 1 in identical time zones.

The planned Saudi Arabian GP will take place in 2026 at the earliest. This is because a new track is being planned, which will then be used jointly for Formula 1 and MotoGP. The Saudis will present the detailed project to Formula 1 and MotoGP officials soon.

The provisional 2024 GP calendar

10 March: Losail* Circuit/Qatar

24 March: Portimão/Portugal

07 April: Termas de Río Hondo/Argentina

14 April: Circuit of The Americas/USA

28 April: Jerez/Spain

12 May: Le Mans/France

26 May: Catalunya/Spain

02 June: Mugello/Italy

16 June: Sokol Circuit**/Kazakhstan

30 June: Assen/Netherlands

07 July: Sachsenring/Germany

04 August: Silverstone/GB

18 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria

01 September: MotorLand Aragón/Spain

08 September: Misano/Italy

22 September: Buddh International Circuit/India

29 September: Mandalika/Indonesia

06 October: Motegi/Japan

9 September: Sepang/Malaysia

20 October: Phillip Island/Australia

27 October: Buriram/Thailand

03 November: Sepang/Malaysia

17 November: Valencia/Spain

* = Night race under floodlights

** = Track not yet homologated



