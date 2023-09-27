Sachsenring GP: Date in July, tickets from 29 euros

Dorna and FIM have today confirmed the new GP date for the German Motorcycle GP. Advance ticket sales have already started.

Motorbike fans have been eagerly waiting for this: The date for one of the biggest sporting events in Germany in 2024 has been set. The LIQUI MOLY Motorcycle Grand Prix Germany at the Sachsenring near Hohenstein-Ernstthal, steeped in tradition, will take place next year from 5 to 7 July.

In addition to the action on the track with the MotoGP sprint race on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday, an extensive supporting programme and parties at the LIQUI MOLY Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland will ensure a true festival experience. Tickets are available from as little as €29 in the online shop at adac.de/motogp, and children and young people under the age of 14 are admitted free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult.

"The LIQUI MOLY Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland at the Sachsenring is more popular than ever with fans and is true German motorsport success story. We are already looking forward to the motorsport folk festival in Saxony in July 2024," says ADAC Sports President Dr Gerd Ennser.

The German Motorcycle Grand Prix will thus return to its traditional date after the Dutch TT in Assen in July. This year's Sachsenring race - the 25th consecutive WRC round in Hohenstein-Ernstthal - once again provided a record attendance. 233,196 spectators over three days meant a new record.

MotoGP was also faster than ever on the track: Ducati rider Johann Zarco from France set a new race lap record, his Italian brand colleague Marco Bezzecchi a new top speed record for the German GP track.

Advance ticket sales for the LIQUI MOLY Motorcycle Grand Prix Germany have already begun. Tickets for the motorbike highlight in Germany are not only available in the online shop, but also by phone on the hotline 03723/8099111.

Or by e-mail to: info@sachsenring-event.de.