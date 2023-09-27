Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati): "I'm not thinking about the World Championship".

Unfortunately, he is not Valentino Rossi, Marco Bezzecchi said. Nevertheless, the Mooney VR46 protégé underlined with his triumph in India that he is firmly among the top MotoGP riders - even on last year's GP22.

Marco Bezzecchi not only made history on Sunday as the first Indian GP winner, he also secured the 80th MotoGP victory for Ducati, the tenth this season alone (5x Bagnaia, 3x Bezzecchi, 2x Martin).

With his third win in the premier class, Bezzecchi is also now one of nine riders to have won more than twice for Ducati (alongside Stoner, Bagnaia, Dovizioso, Capirossi, Bastianini, Lorenzo, Miller and Martin).

"We have had a solid weekend, I have a good feeling with the bike at the moment and manage to be competitive and consistent. I am very motivated, but we have to continue to take care of every detail here in Motegi so that we can fight in the group of the strongest and show two nice races," the World Championship bronze medallist's gaze went forward to the upcoming Japanese GP.

"I like Japan a lot, the fans, the atmosphere and the Twin Ring of Motegi, one of my favourite tracks. I was always quite fast here and I also managed my first podium in the WRC in Moto3. Overall, I have a good feeling," Bezzecchi affirmed.

After defending champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia's zero in the Indian GP, the top of the World Championship standings has moved closer together again after 13 of 20 Grands Prix. Jorge Martin is only 13 points back in second, with Bezzecchi following 44 points behind.

"I'm not thinking about the World Championship, it's still very long. But sure, to be closer - I'd have to lie if I said I didn't like it," admitted "Bez" with a grin after his superior victory on Sunday. "To be able to fight with Pecco and Jorge - and also Brad, who is also close - is an honour for me, they are great riders."

Unlike his brand colleagues Bagnaia and Martin, Bezzecchi is not piloting a current GP23 factory machine, but last year's GP22. Asked about the differences, the Mooney VR46 youngster explained after a moment's pondering: "The start is certainly something - they have a different system, which unfortunately I don't have. But apart from that, I don't know because I've never ridden the factory bike. I can't complain about my package though, I like it a lot. But maybe they should give me something for the start, I will definitely ask for it," he then added with a smile.

Many observers and fans are reminded of his popular mentor Valentino Rossi by Marco's appearance on and off the track. What does the 24-year-old Italian say about the comparison with the nine-time world champion? "That unfortunately I'm not him," Bez again had a punchy answer ready and the laughs on his side. "He's probably had 40 or 50 GP wins at this age, I don't even know exactly, but definitely too many."

Bezzecchi, who now has nine GP wins across all classes to his name, will not have a teammate in the pits at Mobility Resort Motegi this weekend. Luca Marini is recovering from surgery on his left collarbone at home in Italy, and the Mooney VR46 Racing Team will not have a replacement. Ducati test rider Michele Pirro is already in action in place of Ducati factory rider Enea Bastianini.

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.