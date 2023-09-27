Austria GP 2024: Date fixed, tickets available

Along with the new calendar, the FIM and Dorna also confirmed on Wednesday the date for the "CryptoDATA Motorcycle Grand Prix of Austria 2024" from August 16-18, 2024.

While the MotoGP World Championship 2023 enters the final phase of the season with the Asian tour , motorbike world governing body FIM and World Championship promoter Dorna officially announced the provisional timetable for the 2024 World Motorcycle Championship on Wednesday.

Since 2016, the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring has had its regular summer slot. Last August, 173,017 spectators ensured an exuberant atmosphere and a dream setting in the heart of Styria. From 16 to 18 August 2024, the MotoGP stars will be back in Spielberg.

In addition to the double racing action with a sprint on Saturday and a GP race on Sunday, numerous side event highlights including the "MotoGP Bike City" will ensure a top-class motorsport festival as usual. This includes opportunities to meet the two-wheel stars in person, take souvenir photos and get autographs.

All information about the MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring and tickets for the "CryptoDATA Motorcycle Grand Prix of Austria 2024" are available at www.redbullring.com.

The official 2024 GP calendar

10 March: Losail* Circuit/Qatar

24 March: Portimão***/Portugal

07 April: Termas de Río Hondo/Argentina

14 April: Circuit of The Americas/USA

28 April: Jerez/Spain

12 May: Le Mans/France

26 May: Catalunya/Spain

02 June: Mugello/Italy

16 June: Sokol Circuit**/Kazakhstan

30 June: Assen/Netherlands

07 July: Sachsenring/Germany

04 August: Silverstone/GB

18 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria

01 September: MotorLand Aragón/Spain

08 September: Misano/Italy

22 September: Buddh International Circuit***/India

29 September: Mandalika/Indonesia

06 October: Motegi/Japan

20 October: Phillip Island/Australia

27 October: Buriram/Thailand

03 November: Sepang/Malaysia

17 November: Valencia/Spain



* = Night race under floodlights

** = track not yet homologated, contract not fixed

*** = dependent on new contract