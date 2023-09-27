Austria GP 2024: Date fixed, tickets available
While the MotoGP World Championship 2023 enters the final phase of the season with the Asian tour , motorbike world governing body FIM and World Championship promoter Dorna officially announced the provisional timetable for the 2024 World Motorcycle Championship on Wednesday.
Since 2016, the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring has had its regular summer slot. Last August, 173,017 spectators ensured an exuberant atmosphere and a dream setting in the heart of Styria. From 16 to 18 August 2024, the MotoGP stars will be back in Spielberg.
In addition to the double racing action with a sprint on Saturday and a GP race on Sunday, numerous side event highlights including the "MotoGP Bike City" will ensure a top-class motorsport festival as usual. This includes opportunities to meet the two-wheel stars in person, take souvenir photos and get autographs.
All information about the MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring and tickets for the "CryptoDATA Motorcycle Grand Prix of Austria 2024" are available at www.redbullring.com.
The official 2024 GP calendar
10 March: Losail* Circuit/Qatar
24 March: Portimão***/Portugal
07 April: Termas de Río Hondo/Argentina
14 April: Circuit of The Americas/USA
28 April: Jerez/Spain
12 May: Le Mans/France
26 May: Catalunya/Spain
02 June: Mugello/Italy
16 June: Sokol Circuit**/Kazakhstan
30 June: Assen/Netherlands
07 July: Sachsenring/Germany
04 August: Silverstone/GB
18 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria
01 September: MotorLand Aragón/Spain
08 September: Misano/Italy
22 September: Buddh International Circuit***/India
29 September: Mandalika/Indonesia
06 October: Motegi/Japan
20 October: Phillip Island/Australia
27 October: Buriram/Thailand
03 November: Sepang/Malaysia
17 November: Valencia/Spain
* = Night race under floodlights
** = track not yet homologated, contract not fixed
*** = dependent on new contract