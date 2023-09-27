Alex Rins (Honda): Comeback attempt at the Japan GP

Actually, Stefan Bradl was also scheduled to replace Alex Rins at LCR for the Japanese GP after India. Now, however, the Austin winner wants to compete again at Motegi this weekend for the first time since his Mugello crash.

On 10 June, Alex Rins crashed heavily in the sprint of the Italian GP in the fast Arrabbiata 1 (turn 8 of the Mugello Circuit). In the process, he suffered a double fractured tibia and a calf bone that was also broken in two places. Two operations in Florence and Madrid and a total of 16 days in hospital were necessary as a result.

The LCR Honda rider was only a spectator in the MotoGP paddock in August and September. He had to postpone his comeback after a first test on the training bike at the beginning of September in Aragón did not go as hoped.

Yesterday, Tuesday, Rins underwent a medical check-up in Madrid, after which he showed himself on Instagram with a broad grin. "Someone is happy," the six-time MotoGP winner let it be known in the early hours of the morning.

The surprise followed a little later: On Wednesday, Alex Rins was added to the list of participants for the pre-event press conference at the Mobility Resort Motegi.

So the 27-year-old Catalan is on his way to the Japanese GP and is apparently planning his comeback in a rush. Yet he was still barely able to walk without crutches during his most recent visit to the Misano paddock. The screws were still causing pain, as they were apparently not perfectly connected to the bone and were loose and movable in parts.

"I don't know anything for sure myself. He apparently wants to try it," Stefan Bradl answered SPEEDWEEK.com's question on Wednesday.

In any case, the Bavarian is also available for a short-term assignment. As Honda's test and replacement rider, he already stood in for Franco Morbidelli once in 2018 at the Sachsenring after the first practice session at Marc VDS.