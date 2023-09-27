Motegi: Cal Crutchlow to help Yamaha factory team

Cal Crutchlow has been used as a substitute on several occasions in the MotoGP World Championship following his retirement, and this weekend will also be his first wildcard appearance in his role as a Yamaha test rider at Motegi.

Cal Crutchlow will ride the Japanese GP on a wildcard in the colours of the Yamalube RS4GP Racing team. "That's basically my test team that I work with during the season," the 37-year-old Briton explained.

The three-time GP winner ended his career as a regular rider after the 2020 season, having already stepped in as Yamaha's test and reserve rider in 2021, first for Franco Morbidelli and then for Maverick Viñales on a total of four occasions. Last year, he even returned to the MotoGP World Championship for six Grand Prix because Andrea Dovizioso took an early exit at Misano. Now Yamaha is sending Crutchlow into the race for the first time with a wildcard.

According to the Japanese manufacturer, the wildcard appearance at the home GP will be focused on testing various prototype parts in race trim and furthering the development of the M1. "Yamaha's mission is to bring back the title," Kazuhiro Masuda, team director of the test team, emphasised.

"We have been working really hard this year to improve the bike for the factory riders - for this season and next season," added Crutchlow, who among other things completed a private test at Motegi on 11 August for this purpose. "This wildcard will give us the opportunity to try something a little different this weekend and find the best possible set-up to help the factory riders for this race weekend, the rest of the season and possibly next year."

Along with Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli, the Yamaha test rider paid a visit to the Iwata factory on Wednesday before heading on to Mobility Resort Motegi. "I always enjoy being in Japan. I had a good time at Yamaha headquarters and now I'm looking forward to a fun weekend," Cal pointed out.

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.