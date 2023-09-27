Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati): "I am not worried".

With his crash in the first Indian GP, Pecco Bagnaia created excitement in the MotoGP World Championship, as Jorge Martin is only 13 points behind. In Japan, the factory rider wants to regain his leading role.

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia took the blame for the crash in Sunday's Indian GP, but the World Champion also made it clear that since Misano he has been struggling with an unusually nervous GP23, especially on the brakes. "Our biggest strength was always the braking phase - and at the moment it is our weakness," he complained.

These problems have been occurring since the San Marino GP two and a half weeks ago. "In Misano I went conservative on Friday and Saturday because of the leg, but on Sunday I was ready to fight," the 26-year-old Italian looked back on his home GP. "Of course I wasn't at 100 per cent, but the problems I had in the race were the braking phases. I often locked the front wheel and I had to fight with chattering on the rear wheel. Maybe that should have been an alarm signal that something was not working properly. But I was too focused on my leg. In India, my condition was better and it was no longer a problem when riding. However, from the beginning I had to fight with 'front locking' and strong vibrations at the rear wheel again."

However, the Ducati factory rider is not losing sleep over this circumstance. "We had a meeting on Saturday [in India]. For Sunday, of course, it was impossible to solve all the problems, but for the Japan GP we will understand it better for sure. My team will solve it. I'm not worried because I have 100 per cent confidence in my team and I know we will find a solution - and our big strength will be the braking phase again," affirmed Pecco, who has won five of the 13 GP races so far this season, but has also suffered five race crashes.

With a view to the 13-point lead in the championship standings, the defending champion added: "Sure, it won't be easy, Jorge [Martin] has the momentum... But I want to find my way back to my position. We led the races in Austria in an unbelievable way; in Barcelona I was fighting the Aprilia and the next Ducati rider was far behind. Since we came to Misano, however, something was different."

Therefore, for the World Championship leader it is clear: "The priority in Japan is to solve the problems we found last weekend. It will be important to make the most of every session, so I hope for consistent weather on all three days. I am convinced that we will soon find a solution with my team. I'm ready and motivated and I support my team 100 per cent, we never give up in a situation like this."

Bagnaia will share the Ducati Lenovo pit box at the Mobility Resort Motegi, as he did at the Indian GP, with Michele Pirro standing in for the injured Enea Bastianini.

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.