Marc Márquez: What else speaks for Honda? Nothing!

If Marc Márquez wants to win again and regularly fight for podiums, he will have to switch to Gresini-Ducati in 2024.

Actually, it is hard to imagine that Marc Márquez will announce his departure from the world's biggest motorbike manufacturer at the Japanese GP at the Mobility Resort Motegi, of all places, which belongs to the Honda empire. But anything other than a separation from HRC after eleven years, although the contract runs until the end of 2024, would be a miracle.

What could speak in favour of staying with Honda?

- Marc Márquez receives a salary estimated at 18 million euros a year at HRC. At Gresini Ducati he basically offered himself for free.

- Honda managers are talking Marc Márquez, he could be that rider who puts the Japanese back on the winning track. But he has long since lost faith in the abilities of the HRC engineers.

What are the arguments in favour of a switch to Gresini Honda?

- Brother Alex already praised the attentive support of Ducati race boss Gigi Dall'Igna at the first Ducati test in Valencia in 2023. At Honda there is sometimes an icy atmosphere, communication worthy of the name does not take place.

- Marc Má7qreu had no understanding for the dismissal of Technical Director Takaeo Yokoyama a year ago, didn't even know the job title of the new Technical Manager Ken Kawauchi ("Ah, Technical Manager is he?") at the Sepang GP and now knows that the Japanese is another miscast.

- Every Ducati rider except Di Giannantonio is capable of riding the Desmosedici onto the podium or onto the front row of the grid, even with last year's models. Bezzecchi has already taken three Sunday wins in 2023 with the GP22. Brother Alex Márquez has also won a sprint race in 2022 with Gresini!

- Marc Márquez has not won a Grand Prix with the Honda RC213V for two years. The last podium on a Sunday (2nd place at Phillip Island) was almost a year ago.

- Marc Màrquez was already disappointed a year ago when he tested the 2023 Honda in Misano, Valencia, Sepang and Portimão and clipped and clearly stated: "This is not a Sieder bike."

- Marc Márquez has not seen a new part at HRC that has really made his bike more competitive for almost four years.

- Exceptions prove the rule: tracks like Texas (Rins' win), Buddh Circut and possibly Motegi favour the Honda. "But there were also four Ducati faster in India," Marc knows.

- Other superstars like Hailwood, Agostini, Lawson and Stoner have also remained victorious on another make after their successes with one.

- Marc Márquez can find a year at Gresini Ducati to regain some of his former consistency (2019: 12 wins and 6 second places in 19 Grand Prix, 2014: first ten races all won) and then see which factory wants him for 2025.

- Chances of success at Gresini are there, even with a GP23. After all, Enea Bastianini took four MotoGP victories there in 2022 and third place in the World Championship.

- Marc Márquez is ambitious, but he's no longer making an exaggerated mess of things. "I have to think what is the best solution for me. i need a bike with which i can fight for places between 5 and 8 everywhere," he said in Misano.

- Marc Márquez, after the completely wrecked Grand Prix in Saxony and Asen (He could not participate in the race twice on Sunday), has significantly reduced his willingness to take risks since the Silverstone GP, as he confirms almost daily. This suggests that he sees his situation at Honda as hopeless.

- Marc Márquez made clear demands at HRC in the summer, demanding, for example, that top engineers be poached from Ducati and Aprilia. But so far no commitments from big-name engineers have come to light. KTM, on the other hand, has tapped a lot of know-how from Ducati and Aprilia and even Honda in recent years. Aprilia has also strengthened itself with renowned Ducati specialists.

- Even if Honda were to succeed, with a huge amount of money, in luring a Gigi Dall'Igna with a few top people from Ducati to HRC: For 2024, the Japanese snail can no longer be turned into a winning motorbike. Gigi joined Ducati in October 2013, the first race was won by Iannone in August 2016, the first world title by Bagnaia in 2022. 30-year-old Márquez doesn't have that much time.

- With the hopeless new chassis that test rider Stefan Bradl used for three days in Misano as a wildcard rider, Marc Márquez wasted little time at Monday's test in Misano. "I continue to ride the 2023 bike. As I said at the Misano test, I don't feel comfortable on the 2024 prototype. Therefore, I don't think it is necessary to continue testing it."

- "Marc doesn't have much interest in developing the bike any more," has been the word from the Repsol Honda team for weeks.

- Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti said in India, "Gresini has the opportunity. They are waiting for Marc's decision. He will talk to Honda management in Japan and then decide."

As I said, I can't look inside Marc Márquez's head. But I talk to a lot of people in the paddock and I pay attention to the nuances in what Marc Márquez says. He stressed the day before the first Misano practice: "I've made up my mind, Monday's test with the 2024 prototype won't influence my decision anymore."

And in India on Sunday he emphasised: "I will ride the remaining Grand Prix on the 2023 bike. Because as I said it at the Misano test, I don't feel comfortable on the 2024 prototype, so I don't think it's necessary to test it further."

Sorry: but there's not much enthusiasm for Honda left in there.

And suspiciously, since the Spielberg GP, Ducati and Gresini don't actually have a replacement candidate at Gresini in case Marc doesn't show up. Joan Mir is just as out of the question as Franco Morbidelli (with Pramac) and Tony Arbolino (back with Marc VDS in Moto2). And Ducati let sixth in the world championship Johann Zarco go to Honda, not least because of Marc Márquez.