Brad Binder ( KTM): "Motegi pleases me and the KTM".

Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder roared to second place at Motegi in 2022. "Now our bike is better, we are faster on every track," he says confidently.

Brad Binder's two fourth-place finishes at the Buddh Circuit have extended his lead over fifth-placed Aleix Espargaró to 32 points. Now the notorious late brakeman is eager to see what kind of performance the Red Bull KTM factory rider can put on show at the stop-and-go circuit in Motegi. Turns 2 and 10 are first-gear corners here. As the straight is only 728 km long, some riders make do with 5 gears instead of six.

"What I like most about the Japanese Grand Prix, it's very different from all the others," the South African noted. "Just getting on the plane and then arriving here, you feel like you've arrived in another world. Japan is so clean, so perfect, quite a difference from what we are used to in the rest of the world. That's why I like it here."

The Twin Ring Motegi also suits Binder: he steered the Red Bull Ajo KTM here to 3rd and 2nd places in Moto3 back in 2014 and 2016. Last year he ensured the only KTM MotoGP podium result in Japan to date here: 2nd place, with his new KTM team-mate Jack Miller standing next to him as the winner at the time.

What does Brad Binder expect from the coming weekend? "After the super tough weekend in India, we are expecting a lot for Motegi as well, because the KTM really suited this circuit well last year. Of course we come with a changed bike, but it is better than the one from 2023. You never know for sure. But so far we have been faster than last year on all tracks. I expect the same for this weekend. I am ready for the fight. I really want to make a good impression here."

After all, Binder has not won a Sunday race at Spielberg since 2021. The first of his two MotoGP wins came at Brno in 2020 - in what was totally his third outing in the premier class.

There was talk in India that Binder and KTM teammate Miller could be fitted with the new carbon chassis for the first time in Japan, with which test rider Dani Pedrosa finished fourth twice at Misano.

"I don't know exactly what we have available here. The guys in the pits could prepare the bike here only on Thursday. They are still working full time. And I haven't had time to talk to them yet," Brad assured.

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.