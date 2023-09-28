Aleix Espargaró: Never a pessimist, with one exception

At least the heat problem should not plague Aprilia at this weekend's Japanese GP, but Aleix Espargaró is not expecting any miracles with the RS-GP at Motegi. Does he think Honda can do better?

Even though the Buddh International Circuit near New Delhi was new to everyone, Aprilia experienced a sense of déjà vu last weekend as the Noale-based manufacturer's Asian tour kicked off with anything but its best performance, much like a year ago overseas when Aleix Espargaró and the RS-GP's performance plummeted.

The 34-year-old Spaniard travelled on from India to Japan without points after a crash in the sprint and a technical retirement on Sunday, he is now 32 points behind World Championship fourth-placed Brad Binder. The two-time season winner does not believe that the comparatively cooler temperatures at Mobility Resort Motegi ("It's hot by Motegi standards!") will solve all his problems. "In the really hot races we struggle, we have problems with the heat, it's been like that for four or five seasons. In terms of track temperatures it will be better here, but in general it's not our best track."

Indeed, Aprilia has never finished higher than 7th at Motegi (by Álvaro Bautista in 2016, Aleix Espargaró in 2017 and Maverick Viñales in 2022).

Espargaró's brand colleagues Maverick Viñales and Raúl Fernández are nevertheless looking forward to the Japanese GP with great confidence. "Okay, then we'll have to stick with them," Aleix grinned. Then he made it clear: "I am neither positive nor pessimistic - I am never a pessimist, apart from Austria. But if you look at the layout [of Motegi], it has more of Austria than Argentina, if you know what I mean..."

"Of course it's good to be positive from the head. That's one thing, but you also have to be realistic," Aleix Espargaró underlined. "This is a stop-and-go track and we're struggling to slow the bike down - all four Aprilia riders, that's for sure - and we don't have the best torque in the field. So it's clear that it's not going to be easy."

After all, Aprilia should be a step ahead in the RS-GP's set-up for tracks like this than it was a year ago. "Last year we started here with our base set-up after riding in Aragón and lost a lot of time. This year we will start with a set-up that we have tried to work out as a kind of 'stop-and-go setting'. The balance and weight distribution are a bit different, so hopefully that will help us at the beginning," revealed the three-time MotoGP winner.

Aleix Espargaró also refers to the experience of last weekend: "In Buddh, on a track with a lot of stop-and-go, I was very competitive in the race. I was very proud of the step we made. In Austria it wasn't too bad either. It's not fantastic yet, but it's better."

While the RS-GP struggles with stop-and-go tracks, Honda presented itself unexpectedly strong in India with Marc Márquez finishing third in the Sprint and Joan Mir fifth in the Grand Prix. What does the Aprilia factory rider think the Japanese will do at their home GP? "The Honda is a bike where, from the outside, the lack of grip is the problem. On a stop-and-go track, where you don't use the rear tyre as long, maybe they can be strong. Marc is one of the best riders - if not the best - on the brakes. I think they can be strong. For that, the home GP is always a good motivation as well."

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.